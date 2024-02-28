Mayor Adams Surrenders to Reality, Begs to Change NYC Sanctuary Status

"Mercy! I'm tapping out! Uncle! I give up! I surrender! ¡No mas!"

That's the new rallying cry of Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who crawled down off of his Ivory Tower of Moral Preening just long enough to face reality and beg the city he ostensibly runs to reverse its status as a sanctuary city for illegal aliens. Well, for the seriously super bad ones, anyway.

"We need to modify the sanctuary city law that if you commit a felony or violent act we should be able to turn you over to ICE and have you deported," he said to voters at a town hall meeting on Monday.

Deporting felons who weren't even supposed to be here in the first place? Can we do that? That's a serious question, by the way. Uttering the word "deportation" to a Democrat is like showing the cross to a vampire or telling your 13-year-old he has to fold his own laundry — they'll recoil in horror.

Imagine Presidentish Joe Biden uttering the phrase "commonsense restrictions on abortion after viability," and you'll get an idea of how foreign the word "deportation" is to today's Democrats.

"I want to go back to the standards of the previous mayors who I believe subscribed to my belief that people who are suspected of committing serious crimes in this city should be held accountable," Adams clarified when talking to reporters on Tuesday.

"Accountable," too? Wow.

Under the city's current sanctuary ordinance, passed in 2014, authorities are forbidden to comply "with requests from ICE to turn over migrants to their custody except in a limited number of circumstances, including if a person has been convicted of certain serious and violent crimes."

That must have looked nice on paper, but then 200,000 illegal aliens showed up — many more crossed into Texas in December alone — and it didn't seem so nice anymore.

Honestly, it took longer than I thought it would for Adams to face reality. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott sent the first busload of illegals to New York City almost exactly 18 months ago, on Aug. 22, 2022. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, another Republican, followed suit shortly after. My private guesstimate was that Adams would cry uncle at about the one-year mark.

Not that Adams wasn't squirming the entire time, so the extra six months were so schadenfreudelicious that they earned one of those Michelin stars.

Gov. Abbott, and Gov. DeSantis, please go ahead and pat yourselves on the back today. If you do it with such vigor that you develop carpal tunnel syndrome, no one would blame you.

I'd like to close with a personal message to Mayor Adams.

Welcome to the party, pal. But there's just one problem. Your guy — presidentish Joe Biden, has turned the whole country into a giant sanctuary city. No matter how many criminals New York City might finally allow itself to help deport, you'll still have to deal with Biden's do-nothing ICE.

The same as the rest of us.

It'll piss off Eric Adams, I promise.