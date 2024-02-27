Too Soon? Introducing the Lighter Side of Self-Immolation

Welcome to the lighter side of self-immolation, and I don't mean the age-old debate between the classic sturdiness of a Zippo vs. the disposable convenience of a Bic. We're here to enjoy, if that's the correct word [Steve, that is not the correct word —editor] the best of the worst social media reactions to the rather showy protest suicide on Sunday of one Aaron Bushnell, USAF.

He died shouting, "Free Palestine!"

Before you protest that it's indecent, unkind, and even inhumane to make fun of a crazy person who died in one of the worst ways possible, I'm here to tell you that I don't believe for one second that Bushnell was mentally disturbed. He was a committed revolutionary leftist, a vicious antisemite, and he willingly died for what he believed in.

lang="en" dir="ltr">Why are we letting unhinged Communists into the US military? https://t.co/4BZ1zsaXfD — GayPatriot 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 🌈 (@GayPatriot) February 27, 2024

When you're being praised by someone whose bio is "From River to Sea," it's a sure thing there's not just murder but genocide in your heart.

Yet our own Air Force let in a self-proclaimed "revolutionary" who killed himself while implicitly demanding the expulsion or murder of millions of Jews, hopefully before he could do any real damage to the Air Force? Yeah, I'm going to laugh at him, given the slightest opportunity.

"I said yesterday that everything this kid touched from his enlistment papers on needs to be looked at HARD. Starting to think I was right," is what atlanticcoast63 had to say about that.

Or as Amygator asked, "Why are these types of people feeling increasingly incentivized to join the US Military?" Good question, but her next point nearly blew me away: "No, we shouldn’t be letting them in, but a proper war-fighting military shouldn’t be the type of organization they’d be keen to join in the first place."

Exactly.

The guy who set himself on fire in front of the Israeli embassy was knee deep in socialist propaganda. pic.twitter.com/VRWKhlhmP6 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 26, 2024

So I have to laugh because there isn't any room left in my dark little heart for the enemies of Western Civilization.

What else is there to do, when popular writers with hundreds of thousands of followers complain that we aren't even allowed to hijack planes any longer as a legitimate form of peaceful protest? No, I am not kidding — just look:

You can’t protest peacefully. You can’t boycott. You can’t hunger strike. You can’t hijack planes. You can’t block traffic. You can’t throw Molotovs. You can’t self-immolate. You can’t heckle politicians. You can’t march. You can’t riot. You can’t dissent. You just can’t be. — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) February 26, 2024

Laugh at your enemies. It really pisses them off.

I was going to hijack a plane today but then I read they don't even let you do that anymore. — Stephen Green (@VodkaPundit) February 27, 2024

My tweet was pretty good but I couldn't top Whiskey Tango Foxtrot who posted, "Remember when they could hijack planes, and passengers would just sit there and wait to die? It was so much easier then."

One last thing before we get to those hot and juicy memes.

Maybe don't read any further in this column. If you decide to just go ahead like a crazy person and read this thing after being warned not to, you will read and see things you almost certainly don't want to read or see — so keep your complaints to yourself. On the other hand, I slept just fine on Monday night even after accidentally coming across a couple of these memes and then diving right down the rabbit hole.

If you're still here, let's do this thing.

Congrats to Aaron Bushnell on making it 24 hours without smoking. — Magills (@magills_) February 26, 2024





I can support that. pic.twitter.com/u7wugNqvFE — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) February 27, 2024





Allow me to finish with a slightly more serious item.

Remember that no matter how far you go to please our postmodern left — up to and including setting yourself on fire for one of their causes — it is never enough.

White man literally burns himself alive for Palestine and leftists still hate him for being white. pic.twitter.com/6UICB01VIb — Rægenhere (@realRaegenhere) February 26, 2024

Hardcore leftism is a fanatical and murderous religion that demands an impossible 100% compliance on both sides of the grave.

We can laugh or cry. I choose laughter.

