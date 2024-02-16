Colorado Dems Want to Ban HOW MANY Guns?

Colorado Democrats have come out guns blazing against our Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms, with a new bill that would prohibit "a person from manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling, offering to sell, or transferring ownership" of around 200 semiautomatic rifles and pistols. It's impossible to get an exact count because while the ban list explicitly names 192 firearms, some are blanket bans like "Windham Weaponry AR Rifles" or "All Uzi types" of pistols.

So when the headline asked "How many guns?" the answer is, "Nobody quite knows."

House Bill 24-1292 is titled “Prohibit Certain Weapons Used in Mass Shootings," and was introduced this week by Denver Democratic Reps. Elisabeth Epps and Tim Hernández.

Epps, who insists on her website that "Migration is a human right," and advocates for the eventual abolition of police and prisons, is also a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. Hernández also belongs to the DSA and publicly sided with Hamas in the ongoing war to root out those genocidal terrorists from the Gaza Strip. When asked last fall if he condemned the murder of Israeli women and children by Palestinian terrorists, the first-term assemblycritter drew national attention when he answered, "I condemn any form of colonial violence perpetuated upon any group of people."

"Colonial" is typical lefty-speak for "whites or Jews living where they aren't welcome" because keeping undesirables in their place is how we're supposed to fight racism now. Or as I sometimes remind readers at Instapundit, "The new antiracism looks a lot like the old racism."

I'd also remind you that my fellow Coloradans and I are going to need all the guns when more "progressive" GenZ'ers like these two take complete control of Colorado in the coming years.

But back to HB24-1292, which claims that "the deadliest mass shooting incidents in the United States involved the use of assault weapons or high-capacity magazines" that "have no place in a civilized society."

If passed into law, HB24-1292 would also prohibit anyone "from possessing a rapid-fire trigger activator," and would establish "a first-time penalty of $250,000 and $500,000 for each subsequent violation" of any of the bill's many prohibitions and restrictions.

Police and armed forces would be exempted.

The bill would allow firearms dealers to sell existing inventories of banned firearms up until August 1, 2024, provided the sale is "only to a non-Colorado resident and the sale or transfer takes place out of state or a peace officer."

Also in the works up in Denver, according to The Center Square's Derek Draplin, are Democrat-sponsored bills "to create stricter concealed handgun training requirements, require merchant category codes for firearm and ammunition purchases, and require gun owners to get liability insurance."

You can be sure Denver's gang-bangers are gonna get right on that last item.

I always figured I'd die — hopefully at a ripe, old age — right here on Colorado's Front Range. But with authoritarian Democrats firmly in charge of the state and no relief in sight, my retirement plans could probably be summed up now in just one word: Texas.

