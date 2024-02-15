It's Official: Everybody Knows Biden's Brain Is Pudding

The headline is no joke. Really, everybody does know that Presidentish Joe Biden's brain is pudding — but that's not the story today. The real story is that more than half of Americans are willing to admit, publicly, that the emperor has no brains.

I probably shouldn't use language better suited to an elementary school playground when discussing the mental fitness of The Most Powerful Man in the World™, but after four years of telling people exactly what they're finally admitting, that kind of language is about all I have left.

Still, let's get serious for a moment and look at the serious language and the even more serious results of the new I&I/TIPP poll asking Americans their view of the President's mental acuity.

Asked to grade Biden's remaining mental acuity on the same grade scale used by most public schools, fewer than half gave Biden a C or better. A slim majority, 51%, either gave Biden a barely passing grade or flunked him completely.

(If that means Joe has to be held back a year and we don't get another election until 2025, please don't tell me. My doctor just advised me to cut back a bit on the cocktails, and that's difficult enough without the hope held out by November 5.)

A whopping 33% of Americans gave Slow Joe's mental acuity an F. Another, slightly more generous 18% of Americans, said his brain was worth a D. Most troubling for the White House is how strongly those numbers hold with independent voters. You'd expect the vast majority of Republicans to give Biden a D or an F, and they did. You'd expect the vast majority of Democrats to tell a pollster that Biden is fine while wondering to themselves if they'd picked a bad week to start sniffing glue.

But 32% of indies gave Biden an F. Another 23% gave him a D. Only 41% of independents gave him a passing grade — nearly half at a C and only 8% an A.

From there, don't you worry; things get worse.

I&I/TIPP conducted their poll from Jan. 31-Feb. 2, days before special counsel Robert Hur declined to prosecute Biden for mishandling classified documents because no jury would convict a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." In the week since, Biden's undeniable and worsening senescence has been all over the news — including his angry and occasionally stumbling press conference that was supposed to assure people that he was still sharp.

Then there are the 46% of Americans who told I&I/TIPP that they'd give Biden's brain at least a passing grade. Of those, 17% gave him a C, 16% a B, and just 13% an A. Fewer than one in three Americans believe that Biden's brain is worth at least a B.

I've been involved in politics too long to still believe that every president's brain deserves an A. I've also been around too long to think that high intelligence is a perfect indicator of how someone will perform in office. Jimmy Carter trained in Navy nuclear power plant operation, fer cryin' out loud.

But we aren't talking about intelligence or even aptitude. We're talking about mental acuity and Biden's declining abilities. Once an elderly person starts down this path, there's no going back — and the process accelerates. This isn't political partisanship — it is medical fact.

The mainstream media helped cover up the fact that the Biden of 2020 was not the Biden of 2016. Unless you're so deep in denial they just named a fissure after you in the Marianas Trench, it's clear that the Biden of 2024 isn't even the Biden of 2020. Even so, he will run, and the press will do its best to drag him once more over the finish line.

