Wait... Who Actually Just Said NO to a Ceasefire with Hamas?

There are certain American politicians you can depend on nearly 100% of the time to side with America's rivals, enemies, and even terrorists. Hamas-loving congresscritter Rashida Tlain (D-Mich.) is probably the most notorious example. That's why I might have been briefly taken aback — but hardly surprised — when on Friday she posted a 90-second spot sporting Hamas's genocidal slogan "from the river to the sea." That's a nifty code for "the elimination of Israel and every Jew we can find."

It's all in the Hamas charter which, you can be sure, Tlaib knows front, back, and bloody center.

Then she accused the Biden administration of supporting Israeli "genocide" against Gaza, which is a neat trick considering that the genocidal Hamas organization runs the place — without much objection from the Gazans, I might add. The White House sent Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer to ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday to remind America that words like genocide "have technical definitions, have certain historical resonance and weight." That's diplo-speak for "Tlaib doesn't have one effing clue what she's talking about."

But all of that is par for the course, hardly newsworthy. We've come to accept the fact that if somebody is out there murdering Jews, it's almost a sure thing Tlaib is taking the killers' side.

Another one is Sen. Bernie Sanders (CPUSA-Vt. Oblast). He got his start in politics during '80s Cold War tensions as a USSR-loving socialist. In 2016, he even blasted rival presidential contender Hillary Clinton for failing to mention the rights of Palestinians when speaking to an Israeli lobby group. Maybe that's why Sanders got taken to task by Al Jazeera last week for refusing to join people like Tlaib and other "progressives" in Congress demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

The pressure, international and even domestic, is building. On Saturday, reportedly "tens of thousands" marched in DC for Free Palestine. "We are calling for an immediate ceasefire, we are calling for an end to US military aid to Israel, and we are calling to lift the siege on Gaza."

Maybe they don't all have murder in their hearts but it's impossible to say for sure.

One banner said that the Free Palestine movement is "anti-racist, anti-capitalist, pro-feminist, pro-Palestine." I wonder how many of those anti-racists want to kill all the Jews. I also wonder how many of those feminists would make it 48 hours in Hamas before getting raped or stoned or something else horrific.

But back to Bernie Sanders who, despite the growing pressure on the Left to force Israel into a ceasefire, stood fast on Sunday. On CNN's "State of the Union," anchor Dana Bash asked, "Some of you fellow progressives say that there should be a full-on ceasefire which would require an agreement on both sides to halt the fighting. Do you support a ceasefire and if not, why not?"

Sanders didn't hesitate when he answered, "I don't know how you can have a permanent ceasefire with an organization like Hamas, which is dedicated to turmoil and chaos and destroying the state of Israel."

"And I think what the Arab countries in the region understand is that Hamas has got to go," Sanders added.

He's right on both counts and kudus to Sanders for getting it right this once.

