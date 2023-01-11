CYBER ATTACK OR INCOMPETENCE? Flights Grounded but at Least They Use the Proper Pronouns

Flights are grounded all across the USA… but why? Everybody knows the proximate cause, but is there a deeper rot at the FAA and our Department of Transportation?

You bet!

“How could the FAA leave all US domestic flights grounded for the first time since the 9/11 terror attacks?” is the obvious question, after Wednesday’s hot mess at the FAA. Under Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a better question might be, “Yes, but were flights grounded with diversity, equity, and inclusion?”

Because DEI is exactly where Buttigieg’s priorities lie — not with the vital business of keeping our transportation infrastructure operating.

Talk radio host John Cardillo noted this morning that “If you’re surprised that the FAA’s systems went down this morning grounding all domestic flights, you shouldn’t be.”

“Below, Cardillo tweeted, “are DOT and FAA’s approps [sic] focus in the 2023 budget.”

While the FAA’s vital computer system went down — perhaps due to external attack, but I’ll get to that in a moment — Transportation was focused on “Racial equity,” “inclusion,” “income inequality,” “environmental justice,” and “climate change.”

It’s one small step between preening about racist highways and suffering a systems failure producing the same result as a terror attack.

Well, maybe it was an attack.

Speaking anonymously, a trusted source told PJ Media that Wednesday’s belly flop “doesn’t sound like it is an infrastructure issue” because they doubt the FAA has “a single point of failure in the design anywhere.”

Critical systems are designed to be robust because, well, they’re critical.

“Which indicates malice, or a botched update,” PJ Media was told.

“Malice” would be an attack on our critical infrastructure, something the Department of Homeland Security is supposed to protect us from. DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was just made a target of an impeachment inquiry in the House, for having “engaged in a pattern of conduct that is incompatible with his duties” and having “actively misled Congress and the American people” about our southern border.

Who knows where else Mayorkas might have indulged his intrepid ineptitude, but for now, the Administration claims “no evidence of foul play.”

Regarding FAA system outage, senior US official says there is “no evidence of foul play based on our discussions with DOT/FAA.” WH Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier in a statement that there is “no evidence of a cyberattack at this point.” – CNN reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 11, 2023

PJ Media’s anonymous source’s other possibility, “a botched update” of the FAA critical computer systems, is exactly the kind of thing that happens when the boss prizes diversity and equity over competence.

The thing to remember about computer systems is that, like sex (or “gender,” to use the postmodern, incorrect parlance), they’re binary. They operate on a series of ones and zeroes, on or off, working correctly or working incorrectly — if at all.

There’s nothing diverse, there’s no equity, and there’s no room for the inclusion of anything other than what works.

Take your eye off that ball and, eventually, something will go disastrously wrong.

Under Buttigieg’s reign of error, the disasters keep coming.

