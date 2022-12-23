Cocktails With VodkaPundit (and Mrs. VodkaPundit, too): The Pear-Thyme Fizz

Time for another Cocktails with VodkaPundit, but Melissa is once again the real star of today’s show.
Today she’s going to show you how to make a Pear-Thyme Fizz, and I’m going to drink one.
I know that’s two cocktails in a row with thyme, but it was the last fresh stuff from the garden and we figured we’d better get some (alcoholic) use out of it.
The video was supposed to come out right before — and I mean right before — Thanksgiving, but then I got busy and forgot.
So how about another cocktail timed for Christmas, instead?
Here’s how to make two.
INGREDIENTS
2 sprigs thyme, fresh
1 1/2 ounces vodka
1 1/2 ounces pear vodka
1 ounce lemon juice
1 1/2 ounces simple syrup
splash Brut champagne, dry sparkling wine or soda water, chilled
GARNISH
thin slice fresh pear
2 small sprigs fresh thyme
DIRECTIONS
Bend the large thyme sprig and drop into a cocktail shaker. Fill the shaker with ice. Measure in the vodkas, lemon juice, and simple syrup. Cap and shake vigorously. Strain into a martini glass. Top with a splash of Champagne. Float a pear slice and a thyme sprig in the drink for garnish.
Enjoy!