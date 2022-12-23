Cocktails With VodkaPundit (and Mrs. VodkaPundit, too): The Pear-Thyme Fizz

Time for another Cocktails with VodkaPundit, but Melissa is once again the real star of today’s show.

Today she’s going to show you how to make a Pear-Thyme Fizz, and I’m going to drink one.

I know that’s two cocktails in a row with thyme, but it was the last fresh stuff from the garden and we figured we’d better get some (alcoholic) use out of it.