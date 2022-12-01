How to Spot Democrat Scott Wiener's Fake Hate Crime with This 1 Weird Trick

Add “hate crime hoaxer” to the list of reasons to wish that California State Senator Scott Weiner would retire from public life.

The radical Bay Area Democrat, as PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis reported this week, sponsored pedo-coddling SB145, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law in 2020. The law ended “automatic sex-offender registry rules for some adults who commit sex acts with minors.”

Since then, “More than 7,000 sex offenders were convicted of ‘lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age’ but were let out of prison the same year they were incarcerated,” according to the Daily Mail.

It should come as no surprise then that Wiener has gained some national attention that he maybe did not want, even if he is gunning to replace longtime congresscritter Nancy Pelosi as the Bay Area’s big congressional power-broker.

Georgia Republican congresscritter Marjorie Taylor Green called Wiener a “groomer” on Twitter last week. Which seems fair, given that Wiener has done more to enable pedophiles than anyone else in California. As the home to Hollywood, that’s saying something. Weiner — with a big assist from infotainment outlets like CBS News — spun up the tweet as “hate rhetoric” that “directly leads to violence.”

When violence against Wiener failed to materialize, he seems to have jumped into action himself.

Tuesday afternoon, Wiener took to Twitter to show everyone the transcript of a threatening voicemail he received… or did he?

Here’s a screencap, saved for posterity. Tell me if you can spot what’s wrong with it:

“For all the MAGA conspiracy theorists out there,” Wiener tweeted in a follow-up, “the threat was a voicemail. This is a transcription. But have fun spinning around with your conspiracies.”

Did you spot where Wiener revealed his hate crime to be a hoax?

I didn’t at first, but Josie (aka The Redheaded Libertarian) spotted it early Thursday morning.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

And there it is, the telling cursor, immediately following Wiener’s final curse word.

Pull out your own phone and look at your voicemail transcriptions. There aren’t any cursors because there’s no place (or reason) to enter text on the transcript of someone else’s message.

But there’s always a cursor somewhere in the field of text you’ve entered (or spoken) yourself.

Scott Wiener is a victim, all right — of his own careless stupidity.