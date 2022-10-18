Undercover Video Backfire: Conservatives Go Crazy for GOP Congressman's Call to Break Up the FBI

If you’re going to post an undercover video with hopes that it goes viral, it’s important to understand your audience.

This is a lesson Democrat bigshot Scott Dworkin might take to heart after his massive public Twitter fail on Monday afternoon.

Dworkin “You Can’t Spell Dworkin Without ‘Dork’!” breathlessly released undercover video of Rep. Dave Schweikert (R-Ariz.) “talking about breaking up the FBI and impeaching members of the Biden Administration if GOP wins House.”

Here’s the clip:

GOP Rep. Dave Schweikert was caught on undercover video talking about breaking up the FBI and impeaching members of the Biden Administration if GOP wins House. Let’s make this viral.

pic.twitter.com/xLHtZtEW3J — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 17, 2022

Right now, even conservatives so law-abiding that they drive the speed limit are asking themselves, “Is there any way I can vote for Schweikert twice?”

A Republican Congressman getting “caught” wanting to break up the lawless and partisan FBI and impeaching members of the dangerous Biden Administration…

…well, that’s like being back in college and getting “caught” with the head cheerleader and her best friend.

Is there a better or faster way to enhance your campus reputation? No, not even with a 4.0 GPA.

(I put it even more crudely on Twitter last night but cleaned it up a bit for this more family-friendly publication. You’re welcome.)

Dworkin’s big scoop has yet to gain any traction with the Complicit Media, probably because they’d rather not play the role for Schweikert of either the head cheerleader or her best friend.

The video apparently came from a group called The Undercurrent, a low-rent lefty ripoff of Project Veritas. I’m betting that Dworkin wishes he could send it back.

As of this writing, the Schweikert undercover video has all of 223 views on YouTube.

Here’s a quick roundup of reactions Dworkin didn’t count on:

Let’s.

Where do I donate to his campaign? — WheelmanForHire (@WheelmanForHire) October 17, 2022

All of a sudden, it’s the season for giving.

Thanks to you, I now like Rep Schweikert. — Skid Willie (@SkidWillie) October 17, 2022

Like him? I’d never even heard of him before Monday, and now I want to road-trip down to Arizona and ring doorbells for his campaign.

Not sure why you think the agency created by J. Edgar Hoover is so incorruptible, but you do you. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) October 18, 2022

Indeed. There were several responses along those lines, some quite detailed.

What is it about the @fbi that you want to preserve, the lying to FISA courts to push the Russia collusion hoax, or the creating a plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan?https://t.co/Dgc2yz60OC — WC Varones (@wcvarones) October 18, 2022

I’m not quite old enough to remember when lefties were trying to blow up the FBI, but now that the Bureau is going after conservatives instead of filthy hippies, they’ve done a 180.

Me, I want them to leave everybody alone except for actual criminals. And since they apparently haven’t stuck to their real mission for 50 or 60 years (at least), I say we take off and nuke the J Edgar building from orbit.

It’s the only way to be sure.

