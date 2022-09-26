News & Politics

Now the Commies Want to Abolish Your Kitchen

By Stephen Green 3:54 PM on September 26, 2022
"Mmmm, communal dining!" said no one ever. (Creative Commons.)

Add “abolish your kitchen” to the overlong list of things that commies want banned and rebuilt in their own sullen image.

It isn’t enough to abolish capitalism so that the vanguard of the proletariat may seize the means of production in the name of the downtrodden worker. That’s been tried — repeatedly — and everywhere its been tried, every time, the result is poverty, oppression, and death.

Now, “Let us begin by abolishing our kitchens,” suggests Erin Maglaque in her glowing review of Sophie Lewis’s new Communist screed, Abolish the Family.

“If we begin by abolishing our kitchens, what else might we get a taste for destroying, and for creating?”

To the former: Everything. To the latter: Venezuela.

According to Lewis, “Family is a terrible way to satisfy our desire for love and care,” and ought to be abolished.

The family you love, the home you’ve built — those are things to be dispensed with by the State, or “the revolutionary politics of family abolition,” as Maglaque put it.

Get warm on your community gruel, comrades — there’s no heat in the barracks tonight.

This is not the first time Lewis has called for abolishing the family. Her first book was Full Surrogacy Now: Feminism Against Family. In it, she said that many more pregnancies should be surrogate because “In doing so,” summarized one review, “we break down our assumptions that children necessarily belong to those whose genetics they share.”

Communists are the Terminator of politics. They can’t be bargained with. They can’t be reasoned with. They don’t feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And they absolutely will not stop…ever, until you are dead!

So I’m done arguing with the Communists. All the proof anyone ever needed that their system doesn’t work is written in the blood of 100,000,000 dead.

Shall we mock the Communists, instead?

It’s the one thing Twitter is still good for, so let’s get to it.

One important thing to remember about Lefties is that they hate each other even more than they hate you. The Bolsheviks must kill off the Mensheviks, the Brownshirts must kill off Antifa, etc.

Now it’s Abolish Kitchenites vs the Abolish Restaurants faction.

I like the guy who tweeted, “The obvious answer: Abolish food as a bourgeois affectation.”

That comes later, comrade. Not even very much later.

Then, of course, the personal dig:

I like to think I’m above that kind of thing, but then I remember the Communists must be shown no mercy.

Besides, I saw a video of Lewis, and the first thing that came to mind was Never Been Kissed. To be fair, that movie had a happy ending, but Communism never does.

Abolish Your Kitchen
Even the Lefties are having none of this:

This next guy bills himself as a “pragmatic leftist.”

Who knows, maybe he’s so pragmatic he’ll be a righty in no time.

And finally:

What do you have to say about the Left’s war on the family?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
