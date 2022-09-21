PANIC MODE: Vanderbilt Trans Clinic Shreds Site After Exposé on 'Money Making' Surgery on Minors

That Vanderbilt trans clinic deleted its entire website hours after Matt Walsh exposed it for performing permanent body mutilations and wrong-sex hormone “therapy” on minors for the “big money.”

Walsh assured readers via Twitter last night that “We knew this would happen and have spent the past week saving videos and screenshots.”

“We have it all. They can’t hide it now.”

“It” refers to the damning evidence Walsh collected on what goes on behind closed doors at Vanderbilt, but I’ll get to that in a moment.

Sure enough, I went to the Vanderbilt trans clinic website around noon today and the whole thing is the world’s worst Where’s Waldo puzzle.

404 is the error code for a missing page. The server is still up and running, but whatever it was you were looking for is gone.

On the latest edition of The Matt Walsh Show podcast (you can listen here), he details how the Vanderbilt trans clinic “drugs, chemically castrates, and performs double mastectomies on minors.”

But here’s the kicker.

“Vanderbilt opened its trans clinic in 2018,” according to Walsh. “During a lecture the same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor explained how she convinced Nashville to get into the gender transition game. She emphasized that it’s a ‘big money maker,’ especially because the surgeries require a lot of ‘follow-ups.'”

Already, Tennessee’s Republican governor, Bill Lee, has called for an investigation:

“The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns,” Lee said in a statement to The Daily Wire. “We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation.”

In response, “gender-affirming” trans surgeon Leah Torres reported Walsh to the FBI because she claims to believe that “he is going to get people hurt and/or killed.”

Vanderbilt has issued a statement in response to our investigation. They do not specifically deny anything in my report. Their only defense for drugging and mutilating kids is that their parents allegedly consent to it. That’s all the confirmation you need. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) September 21, 2022

It’s bad enough when parents indulge their children’s emotional problems to the point of allowing or even encouraging the permanent mutilation or hormone-induced stunting of their still-developing bodies.

But for doctors and surgeons who took an oath to “do no harm” actually doing it?

Because it pays well?

This is madness, and it has to stop.

