Rand Paul Thinks Fauci Is Hiding Something

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted “America’s doctor,” NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, for a COVID “cover-up” involving America’s Big Tech firms.

“I think that all of America should be appalled that America’s doctor, the leading expert on COVID and public health, doesn’t want to divulge information, doesn’t want to divulge his communications with Big Tech,” Paul said on Fox News Wednesday night.

I believe the cover-up is probably real and that Paul’s use of “America’s doctor” was likely facetious. Daring opinions I just shared, I know.

Paul, himself a physician, said, “It goes even beyond” Fauci keeping secret communications with social media firms like Facebook. The diminutive celebrity medical spokesmodel also refused to discuss $193 million in COVID royalties paid to nearly 2,000 NIH scientists.”

Fauci’s modus operandi, Paul said, “is to cover up and try to not allow any sunshine on any of his activities. That should be a tip-off as to his motives.”

It’s a bit sinister that NIH scientists can be paid secret royalties –averaging about $107,000 — from pharmaceutical firms whose products that NIH recommends or that Washington mandates. It gets worse.

Yesterday, PJ Media’s own Matt Margolis wrote about “damning documents” detailing the close relationship between Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook’s parent company, Meta.

Zuckerberg, Matt wrote, gave Fauci his “personal cell phone number, just before the social media platform began censoring alleged COVID-19 misinformation.”

Earlier records showed that employees of Facebook, Twitter, and Google were communicating with various governmental agencies when deciding what information should be censored on their platforms.

So not only was Fauci (and 1,800 or so underlings) able to personally profit from government COVID mandates, he was able to use the power of Facebook and Twitter to silence any dissent.

This looks far worse than simple corruption. This looks like an agency of the federal government illegally colluding with Big Tech to strip Americans of our constitutionally protected free speech — while lining their own pockets at our mandated expense.

The next GOP congress needs to do a lot more than just hold more hearings. While I don’t trust the Biden Department of Justice to actually pursue any justice against Fauci, it’s up to Republicans to make sure there is never another banana republic doctor running America’s public health.

Zero out Fauci’s office in the next budget and reduce the headcount at the NIH so hard that the survivors get the message: Never again.

