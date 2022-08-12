News & Politics

BREAKING: Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Stage in New York

By Stephen Green Aug 12, 2022 11:46 AM ET
Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage preparing to give a speech in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.

According to Fox News, an unknown assailant stormed the Chautauqua Institution and began “punching or stabbing” Rushdie during his introduction.

Rushdie has lived under constant threat of murder since 1989, when Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a death fatwa against the author of The Satanic Verses.

Little else is known of the attack, other than Rushdie fell to the floor and that the attacker was quickly restrained.

More details as they become available.

