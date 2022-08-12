BREAKING: Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Stage in New York

Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed on stage preparing to give a speech in Chautauqua, New York, on Friday.

According to Fox News, an unknown assailant stormed the Chautauqua Institution and began “punching or stabbing” Rushdie during his introduction.

Rushdie has lived under constant threat of murder since 1989, when Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a death fatwa against the author of The Satanic Verses.

Little else is known of the attack, other than Rushdie fell to the floor and that the attacker was quickly restrained.

More details as they become available.

UPDATE 1: Some background color from Hugh Hewitt.

The late Christopher Hitchens sheltered Salman Rushdie in his D.C. apartment for years. The contrast between he and those PEN protestors is quite the chasm. (I’ve spoken at Chautauqua. Security is good but it’s not hard to imagine a would-be killer getting over the fence) https://t.co/z1YO7GznsB — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) August 12, 2022

