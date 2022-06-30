Biden Climate Czar Brags That 'Fossil Fuels' Are 'Losing Jobs' Under Biden

White House climate advisor Gina McCarthy bragged at the Aspen Ideas Festival this week that fossil fuel workers are “losing jobs” on Presidentish Joe Biden’s watch.

McCarthy is something of an expert when it comes to destroying stuff. As Barack Obama’s EPA chief, McCarthy remained defiantly in office while her agency dithered over the Flint, Mich., water crisis. For McCarthy, the buck also stopped somewhere, anywhere else when the EPA dumped toxic waste into Colorado’s Animus River, turning the water orange and harmful.

McCarthy’s current position as the first White House National Climate Advisor does not require Senate consent, despite the wide-ranging power she wields over various agencies and even cabinet departments.

Here’s her full statement, transcribed by yours truly:

We have opportunities now to transfer to clean energy in a way that grows thousands of jobs. We now, we just, we had a recent report that we’ve put out, that’s showing all of the energy and the employment stats from last year. Clean energy is winning. Fossil fuels losing jobs. We’re gaining them every step of the way.

Here’s the clip. It’s gross.

Biden climate advisor Gina McCarthy brags about “fossil fuels losing jobs" under Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/cHs9zIvw33 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2022

I suppose that’s good news, except for people who lost their jobs. And let’s be clear: Fossil fuel workers aren’t losing their jobs due to natural market forces; they’re losing their jobs because of government malevolence.

More than that, have you looked at energy prices lately? Whether it’s the gas pump or heating/cooling your home, everything is more expensive.

Yes, even to charge your Tesla, assuming you can afford one and actually want one.

So what we have here is a classic case of government graft. A small number of workers, manufacturers, and (let’s say this next word softly) politicians are making great financial gains, subsidized at the expense of literally everyone else.

There’s nothing particularly clean about green energy, and there’s certainly very little that’s efficient about it.

It’s all about the money, and — as McCarthy freely admits — punishing people for working in the “wrong” industry.

FDR’s New Deal was supposed to be about getting people back to work. He failed, but that was the sales pitch. The Green New Deal is about taking those nasty oil workers and putting them on the dole.