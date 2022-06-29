Trump J6 Beast Mode Meme Fest

Trump J6 Beast Mode

By now I’m sure you know that former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson (aka Amber Heard II) had her “bombshell” testimony not only disputed as hearsay, but blown apart by Secret Service agents willing to testify under oath that Donald Trump did not go BEAST MODE and try to seize control of the presidential limo (“the Beast”) on January 6.

Frankly, I don’t need anybody to testify under oath to know that there’s no way a 250-pound president grabbed a steering wheel away from a Secret Service agent from the backseat of a moving vehicle.

Donald Trump is a lot of things, but Jason Bourne is not one of them.

But this is the internet, and almost immediately a thousand memes were born.

Join me now for the best of them, won’t you?

There were several Grand Theft Auto-themed memes and I’m fine with that.

After January 6, 2023, Liz Cheney will spend the rest of her career serving up nothingburgers as MSNBC’s least favorite regular guest.

If the Hulk were orange.

I can never decide if these AI-generated images are creepier than they are funny, or the other way around.

Small hands — I knew it!

He’s a man on a mission.

Never go Full Jussie.

Finally…

Footage released of Trump on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/754yBAt0u8 — NautPoso 🇮🇪☘️ (@NautPoso) June 28, 2022

More to come, I’m sure…

