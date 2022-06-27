29-Year-Old Transgender Dude Celebrates Big Skateboarding Win Over 13-Year-Old Girl

A 13-year-old female competitive skateboarder was knocked into second place by a transgender dude with a Y-chromosome — and not for the first time.

The Boardr Open is open to both men and women, “but is split into male and female contests,” according to LBC news.

29-year-old Ricci Tres won the women’s competition, worth $500. 13-year-old Shiloh Catori was the top-performing female in the women’s event, yet placed second and was awarded only $250.