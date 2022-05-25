VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green May 25, 2022 9:49 AM ET

We have a great special guest, naturally. I know it isn’t Kira Davis because she and her awesomeness graced us last week. And it was Ed Morrissey two weeks ago. So I think that means we get Larry O’Connor this week.

How great is that?

Also, with my kids on summer vacation, you know what to expect.

More of Son the Elder avoiding the camera at all costs because he’s 16 and too cool for school (or anything else involving learning or parents), and more of Son the Younger hamming it up and stealing my seat because he can.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green
