THURSDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest

By Stephen Green May 19, 2022 6:54 AM ET

Wednesday was beyond crazy — I’ll share the details on this week’s show.

But here’s the short version.

The Green Family had one of those days where nothing quite went right. Normally, Melissa and I would divide and conquer, but she was up in Denver getting settled into her new job before returning to working remotely. So there was no Divide & Conquer. There was “Steve, get this done. And this. And the other thing.”

The first half of today promises to be almost as nuts, with Son the Younger’s sixth grade “graduation” ceremony, followed by a school picnic.

Then there’s Five O’Clock Somewhere, the craziest bit of all.

Did I mention that Friday is my niece’s graduation from high school?

‘Tis the season.

The point of all this is that I might need even more cocktails than usual on this week’s show, so I’ve got that going for me.

Which is nice.

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
