BUSTED AGAIN: AOC Maskless and Kissing Broadway Star at Florida Drag Queen Event

By Stephen Green Jan 03, 2022 11:12 AM ET
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

“AOC maskless” is quickly becoming the “Worthwhile Canadian Initiative” of political headlines, if only because endless repetition has sapped her blatant hypocrisy of any thunder. But I bet you didn’t see “Kissing Broadway Star at Florida Drag Queen Event” coming, did you?

The New York City Democrat Congresscritter seemed to be having more fun than is allowed by law — at least more than is allowed back home — getting a big smooch from Kinky Boots star Billy Porter.

Benny Johnson has the pics because it did happen.

We’ve got video, too.

SFW, I promise.

Frankly, I don’t mind Ocasio-Cortez enjoying the good life in Florida and neither should you. New York is just so drab and closed down and awful, anyone who doesn’t want to get out is probably one of those people who thinks two-year-olds need to mask up or who exile themselves in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing positive.

Recommended: SCIENCE! CNN Finally Admits Cloth Masks Don’t Stop COVID (But Nobody Told Biden)

Florida is free and freedom works, as even “democratic socialist” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tacitly admits in these photographs.

What makes me chuckle is reading AOC calling me a “creepy weirdo” for “obsessing” over her Florida antics. That’s such a high school mean girl response — I’d add “unworthy of an elected official,” but we’re clearly past that now — that it doesn’t merit any reply more serious than, “Oh, please.”

If that.

What I do mind, greatly, is AOC flaunting her privilged status while doing everything she can to keep her constituents living in fear.

Stephen Green

Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.

Tags: MASKS AOC
