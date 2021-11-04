Italy Reduces COVID-19 Deaths by a Whopping 97%

Italy’s Institute of Health now counts only those who died from COVID-19 has having died from COVID-19, reducing COVID-19 deaths in the hard-hit country from over 130,000 to fewer than 4,000.

That’s a 97% decrease.

“Of the of the 130,468 deaths registered as official COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic, only 3,783 are directly attributable to the virus alone,” reports Summit News.

As the Daily Sceptic’s Toby Young wrote on Thursday, “All the other Italians who lost their lives had from between one and five pre-existing diseases. Of those aged over 67 who died, 7% had more than three co-morbidities, and 18% at least two.”

PJ Media has been publishing articles since at least last summer, reminding readers of the vast difference between dying from COVID and dying with COVID. I concluded around that time that COVID kills almost exclusively those — and I hope this still doesn’t sound too callous — who were already on their way out the door.

It only took a year and a half, but now the Italian Institute of Health has confirmed what many of us already knew.

According to the CDC, 746,705 Americans have died with COVID. If we apply Italy’s new rule, the actual death count is only around 22,000 or so.

That’s not even a mild flu season.

I’m not here to belittle those who have lost loved ones, or who have been hospitalized with what is still a very nasty respiratory infection.

I am here to repeat what I’ve been saying for a year: COVID-19 is a very picky killer, and we know exactly who its prey is: The old, the infirm, the malnourished, and the morbidly obese.

“Protect the vulnerable,” I’ve written time and time again, and leave the rest of us alone.

We’ve seen the science.

Who will actually follow it?