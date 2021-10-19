Insanity Wrap: Embrace the Economic Suck, Comrades!

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your daily dose of the best of the worst. WaPo wanting you to embrace the economic suck is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

When parents don’t parent

Video of DOCTOR Jill gently handling her geriatric patient

You’ll love this collection of inflation headlines from denial to acceptance

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Kids say things all the time that don’t make sense… a good parent wouldn’t confuse their child more pic.twitter.com/xQJR2IrPdU — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2021

Consider this you’re weekly reminder that TikTok is a Chinese Communist Party-affiliated company, and that the CCP is using it to tear us apart from the inside.

Exit Question: What’s in that coffee mug, and is it legal even in Colorado?

WaPo Opinion: Embrace the Economic Suck

WaPo columnist Micheline Maynard looked around at the long lines, rising prices, and understaffed stores and restaurants and concluded that you and your stupid high expectations need to take a chill pill:

Rather than living constantly on the verge of throwing a fit, and risking taking it out on overwhelmed servers, struggling shop owners or late-arriving delivery people, we’d do ourselves a favor by consciously lowering expectations.

Insanity Wrap isn’t one for public tantrums and we never take out our frustrations on the waitstaff.

But lower our expectations? No, never. Lowered expectations are for ennui-deflated Frenchmen, not for hard-working/hard-playing Americans.

All I can do is hope for the best. Like everybody else. And keep those expectations reasonable. Eventually the supply chain will get straightened out.

It isn’t the store clerk’s fault they don’t have what you want. Don’t blame Walmart because the low sodium V-8 you have with breakfast every morning is out again (OK, that’s what Insanity Wrap has, not you). It isn’t the waitress’ fault that she’s the only one covering a busy floor.

But do not lower your expectations.

Supply chains got tangled because of idiot lockdowns. They got even more tangled due to idiot laws (AB-5) and union regulations in California. Supply chains remain tangled because our completely unqualified minority-hire Secretary of Transportation can’t be bothered to show up for work during a crisis.

We can’t get enough workers because idiots (ie, Democrats) in Washington decided to almost drown the unemployed in largess.

So Insanity Wrap will say it again: Do not lower your expectations. Because this mess is almost entirely the fault of Democrats, and you couldn’t possibly lower your expectations of them any further.

We have just one more thought on this topic, somewhat tangental.

Insanity Wrap would like to take a moment to remind you that the proper response to being told to shut up is to say, “No, you shut up.”

Whether or not to add “…you ennui-deflated Frenchman” at the end is totally up to you.

Recommended: Americans Having Trouble Paying Their Utility Bills, Biden Wants to Drive Them Higher

This Is FINE

A confused Joe Biden tried to awkwardly talk into microphone over blasting music. pic.twitter.com/Uri7naERti — The First (@TheFirstonTV) October 18, 2021

The music is blaring, everyone is milling about and paying no attention, and yet Presidentish Joe Biden somehow thought that this was the moment to take to the lectern and speak.

What would the country do without DOCTOR Jill Biden there to remind Joe when it’s time to give a speech and when it’s time for puddin’?

Insanity Wrap is kidding, of course.

Joe always knows when it’s time for puddin’!

A Natural Progression

Insanity Wrap presents a small sample of headlines from an ongoing story we’ve been closely following.

Insanity Wrap can hardly wait to see what November brings.

Actually, never mind — we just filled our tank with $3.55 diesel (up from $1.89 the day SCOTUS refused to hear Trump’s election case) and we aren’t looking forward to November at all.

Bloody Mary, anyone?

It’s All About the Money, Honey

University of Michigan pays critical race theory author $20k for single, one-hour Zoom session https://t.co/q7wK3eMjej — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) October 18, 2021

We need to start calling these “educational” talks for what they really are: Laundering tax dollars to people with the “correct” views.

Public institutions shouldn’t pay speakers, period — and certainly not five figures for a brief Zoom appearance.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Finally, something the vast majority of Americans can agree on:

In a stunning development, a majority of 51 percent now rate His Fraudulency Joe Biden’s handling of the economy as “poor.” Another 13 percent rate it as “fair.” So that means nearly two-thirds, a full 64 percent, hold a negative opinion of Biden’s economic stewardship.

Insanity Wrap is proud to announce we’ve identified the remaining third, the ones who rate Presidentish Biden’s economic stewardship as either “excellent” or “good.”

We’re even prouder to tell you that there are indeed people who drink more than we do.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Biden-China-Oil Connection

Another Natural Progression

Insanity Wrap has been a Rufus fan since Mom introduced us to them at the age of five with the volume turned up to 11.

But over the years, things changed.

Rufus

Rufus Featuring Chaka Khan

Rufus & Chaka Khan

Chaka Khan & Rufus

Chaka Khan

Too much politics today. We needed that.

One More Thing…

Smell the rainbow?

We apologize for nothing.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

If you enjoy Insanity Wrap, Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and headline news from PJ’s growing stable of writers, you’ll love our exclusive content — like video podcasts and live chats with your favorite PJ personalities — available just to our VIP members.

PJ Media VIP members also enjoy an ad-free experience and, for GOLD members similar exclusives at all six Townhall news sites.

You can become a supporter right here with a 25% discount if you use the INSANITYWRAP promo code. We’d love to have you on board.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Biden-China-Oil Connection