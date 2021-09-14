Our Liberties Are Under Attack as Never Before. It's Time to Fight Back.

“The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Dagny Taggart, Atlas Shrugged

“Joe Biden and the Pandemic-Government Complex, apparently.” — Me, exasperated

I must confess I didn’t spend the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks looking back.

If the threat of Islamic terrorism hasn’t passed — it never will — it has at least proven, so far, to not be an existential threat.

“America will never be destroyed from the outside,” Abraham Lincoln warned. “If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.”

Or, rather, because we allowed a small, vocal, shrill, and totalitarian-minded minority to destroy us.

As of right now, I’m sad to report, they’re winning.

Using four of our own civilian airliners against us, the 9/11 hijackers were able to cause us great, but temporary harm.

Our response to those attacks — I’m speaking here of the so-called PATRIOT Act, forever wars, and our own intel agencies, weaponized against us — have hurt us far more than any hijacker ever could.

All that was just in the first ten years.

Since then, social media giants have gained a stranglehold on internet traffic — and which voices will be allowed to be heard. Worse, Big Tech is working hand-in-hand with Washington to foster neverending COVID panic.

Their goal is to make the American people willing to accept a permanent curtailment of our liberties.

Nearly all of us original PJ writers got our start in the heady months after 9/11/2001. Some of us were originally known as “warbloggers” because of our focus on national defense, which after the Twin Towers were knocked down, was our paramount concern.

The threat has changed since then, but PJ Media’s focus on protecting American liberty, from all enemies foreign or domestic, remains the same.

Today’s threat doesn’t come from the Middle East, Russia, or even from Communist mainland China.

Today’s threat comes from Presidentish Joe Biden’s White House, his handlers, and his enablers in the Democrat Party and the Big Tech/Media Complex.

(But I repeat myself.)

Are you concerned that Biden’s mad COVID power-grab will mean vaccine mandates, forever masks, and unconstitutional travel restrictions? So are we, and that’s why our writers like Matt Margolis, Megan Fox, Richard Fernandez, Stacey Lennox, Stephen Kruiser, Victoria Taft, Jeff Reynolds, Paula Bolyard, Rick Moran, and so many others work so hard to get the truth out…

…no matter what they might do to in Washington or Silicon Valley to try and silence the truth.

