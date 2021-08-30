Colorado Election Fraud: Soros-Backed Secretary of State Permanently Blocks Arizona-Style Audits

Whether Colorado election fraud is a real problem or not will remain unknown, as the state’s George Soros-backed SecState will permanently ban Arizona-style third-party audits.

Colorado Politics reported on Friday that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold “is permanently adopting the emergency rules rolled out earlier this summer to block future efforts at an Arizona-style “forensic audit” conducted by a third party.”

How’s that for restoring people’s faith in election integrity?

My office just issued rules prohibiting sham election audits in the State of Colorado. We will not risk the state’s election security nor perpetuate The Big Lie. Fraudits have no place in Colorado. https://t.co/PFLCjJJmZg — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) June 17, 2021

Left unsaid: Exactly how a third-party audit is either a sham or would put the state’s “election security” at risk.

While Griswold’s rules would prevent potentially shady people who haven’t passed a background check from accessing voting machines, they would also block trusted “third parties, such as the Cyber Ninjas firm brought in by Republicans in the Arizona state Senate,” according to Colorado Politics.

Griswold, a former Barack Obama activist, is one of many Democrats throughout the state receiving generous financial backing from the George Soros family.

Colorado switched to all-mail-in voting in 2014, making it easier for groups like those affiliated with Soros to drive up turnout, but raising questions about Colorado election fraud.

A recent poll showed that the overwhelming majority of American voters — 63% — actually “reject the Democrat narrative regarding a number of election integrity issues, over three-quarters indicating they support basic election integrity safeguards such as voter ID and signature verification.”

Griswold’s refusal to even entertain notions of a third-party audit won’t do anything to set those questions aside.

The fact is that Americans from both parties no longer trust our elections.

Democrats still howl that 2016 was stolen somehow by Donald Trump, and Republicans are on firmer ground with questions about the integrity of the 2020 election. As I’m sure you’ll recall, that race was tainted with last-minute rules changes by unelected judges, mail-in balloting in states with no experience with them, questionable voting machines, Big Tech money, and more.

Third-party audits — and lots of them — might go a long way toward restoring faith.

But not here in Colorado. Not under Jena Griswold.

