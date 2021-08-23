Former General, CIA Chief Hayden Endorses Deporting Trump Supporters to Afghanistan

Hayden Endorses Deporting Trump Supporters to Afghanistan

Retired Air Force general and former CIA and NSA chief Michael Hayden endorsed sending “MAGA wearing unvaxxed to Afghanistan” on board empty cargo planes.

A four-star, Hayden served as NSA director under Bill Clinton, and headed up the CIA under George W. Bush and briefly under Barack Obama.

After retiring from government Hayden joined various boards, consultancies, etc. — an archetypal example of the Deep State practice of sweet gigs and honorary degrees for the well-connected and loyal.

Today Hayden spends his free time endorsing Twitter randos’ s***posts calling for the deportation of millions of Americans into a warzone.

Is it any wonder so many Americans now hold our federal law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and even the military in such contempt?

The feeling is mutual — and they started it.

The replies to Hayden’s retweet are brutal, but maybe none so much as this one:

If you spied on the Taliban as hard as you did US citizens, you might have won a war. — Scott Rooney (@maverick262) August 22, 2021

Whether Hayden genuinely agrees with the idea of sending otherwise empty cargo jets back to Afghanistan chock-full of Trump supporters, or if he just doesn’t have sense enough to understand that a man in his position really shouldn’t joke about that kind of thing…

…well, who knows?

What I can say for certain is that Hayden is exactly the kind of America-hating chair-warmer who shouldn’t be trusted with anything sharper than a rubber band.