WaPo Writer Says the Quiet Part Out Loud: Democrats Agree With Cuba Socialism

It isn’t capitalism when AOC engages in it

Natives fighting back against Colorado law banning Native team names

Professional Karen tries to get puppy killed

Democrats Agree With Cuba Socialism

Well, he’s right:

We’re just talking about how Progressives are really happy about all of the things in the “infrastructure” bill [scare quotes added by Insanity Wrap]. They are really being led in many ways by the Progressive wing of their [Democrat] party. And the Progressive wing of the Democratic party does not want to go hard against Cuba, against some of the things the Castro regime may have been a part of. In part, because there are some Democrats, some Progressives, who agree with some of those things. They agree with universal health care, they agree with some of the programs that were in place in a more socialist kind of society.

To Insanity Wrap, living in a one-party state that squashes dissent, tortures political prisoners, maintains a stranglehold on virtually all economic activity, can’t keep its own people fed, cuts off communication with the outside world at will, and only achieved a halfway decent standard of living (on the S***hole Country Scale) when it was suckling the Soviet teat, is a high price to pay for “free” health care.

Free health care that sucks, Bee-Tee-Dub.

The fact that Cuba is a miserable totalitarian state where life is good for the nomenklatura and borderline starvation for everyone else is not a secret to anyone, not even to Progressives.

Especially not to Progressives.

It’s a classic bait-and-switch.

The Left baits with free stuff, but delivers misery.

We’re lucky — so far — that the “best” Presidentish Joe Biden has been able to deliver is inflation, unsustainable spending and debt, and the political repression of a few hundred January 6 rioters, most of whom don’t seem to have done much or any actual rioting.

But they’re working on establishing a “kinder, gentler” form of repression, as the current big push for effective Democratic political control of social media proves.

So when “some” Progressives (find me one who doesn’t agree with Cuba) say they admire Cuba’s health care system, what they’re really saying is they admire the Communist regime’s total control over the once-prosperous island nation they socialized into destitution.

And when Insanity Wrap says “they admire,” we really mean “they envy.”

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021

It isn’t capitalism — exchanging goods or services for money — when she does it.

Either that or AOC just isn’t that bright.

YOU make the call!

Or is this one of those touchy-feely moments when Insanity Wrap encourages you to embrace the healing power of “and?”

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

Ignore the headline to this Colorado Sun report because that isn’t the story. Reporter Sue McMillin buried the real story at the end of the fourth graf. Whether she did so by design or accident, Insanity Wrap has no idea, but you’ll smile when you read it.

Anyway, here in Colorado, “any public schools or colleges that violate the law by their use of an American Indian mascot or imagery as of June 1, 2022, will be fined $25,000 a month.”

But some are fighting against the new law:

Demetrius Marez, a 1993 Lamar High School graduate who claims 39% Navajo ancestry, announced at the meeting that he is the lead plaintiff in the lawsuit, and 1990 grad Cade Spitz unfurled new Savages yard flags outside the meeting that he sold for $20 each to raise money for NAGA’s legal fight. Spitz said he’d sold 127 flags in the first 24 hours they were available, and that he also will have stick-in-the-ground signs and would make banners to order. “This is my heritage that some people are trying to erase,” Marez said. “It is not derogatory in this context. This Savage means a lot to me because I am Native — don’t tell me what I’m offended by.”

Is Marez awesome or what?

We name things like sports teams and deadly military equipment after things or people we respect or will instill fear in the enemy.

It’s not the Apache attack helicopter because the Apaches rolled over. You’ll never see a football team named the Librarians.

We were about to ask why this is so difficult for some people to understand, but then Insanity Wrap remembered that laws like these aren’t about perceived offense, they’re about control.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Wanna bet she's a Biden voter? pic.twitter.com/RId5iLpft7 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 19, 2021

Insanity Wrap is the very proud owner of three dogs, one Golden and two rescue mutts.

We had a fence put up to keep them in our yard, and when they join us on walks, of course, they’re leashed.

All three dogs are escape artists, and every time they get out, we’re afraid they’ll get hit by a car — even in our quiet exurban neighborhood — before we can find them and get them safely home.

So we inwardly cringe every time we see someone walk their dog without a leash, even the well-trained ones.

Inwardly cringe, however, is all we do.

It takes a special kind of evil — yes, evil — to see someone walking their dog without a leash and then call that dog out into the street.

Sadism masked as moral preening is not a good look, ma’am.

But we’ve seen a lot of that in the last 18 months, haven’t we?

One More Thing…

