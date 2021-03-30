Insanity Wrap #176: Is Kamala Harris the Worst Person in the World? (Maybe!)

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s so funny about parents needing to endure a year of public school closures just to teach them the real value of public school teachers who still won’t go back to work?

Answer: Beats us. You’ll have to ask Kamala Harris.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Republicans pounce on “children,” but not in a Jeffrey Epstein way

Obama 2.0? We should be so lucky

And introducing Dr. Eugene Gu as The Underminer

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

What the hell is going on with Joe Biden’s face? (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Here comes the crackdown:

It defined “domestic violence extremists” as “U.S.-based actors who conduct or threaten activities that are dangerous to human life in violation of the criminal laws of the United States or any state; appearing to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; and influence the government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping.” The Obama administration also described pro-lifers as domestic terrorists in a 2012 report from the Department of Homeland Security.

Insanity Wrap would remind you of one important distinction between 2012 and 2021: Obama didn’t have the January 6 riot to falsely brand as an “insurrection” as an excuse wage a “war” against a basically non-existent wave of domestic terrorism.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Insanity Wrap isn’t certain exactly what it is these horses are out protesting against, but we’ll defend to the death their right to express their views.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

My heart breaks for Mohammad Anwar, the Pakistani immigrant who worked so hard to support his family driving for Uber Eats during COVID-19. But the right wing mob is exploiting Mr. Anwar’s death as a way to demonize two Black children. Looks like they play the same woke politics. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 28, 2021

Republicans pounce!

Insanity Wrap tried, briefly, but we just can’t work up much humor over the rantings of the deranged Eugene Gu. He’s the Underminer of Woke Twitter: “I’m always beneath you, but nothing is beneath me! ”

Those “children” were fully-grown teens with enough sociopathic traits that conspiring to attack an Uber Eats driver and steal his car seemed like a perfectly fine thing to do.

Those “children” murdered a man in the process of stealing his livelihood from him, but the only regret expressed on that terrible video is that one of the young killers left her phone in the stolen car.

But the “right-wing mob” is the problem.

Sure, Underminer, sure.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

It isn’t just Texas:

The US has many examples of open states that have generally had better performance in managing the disease than those states that are closed. Georgia already opened on April 24, 2020. South Dakota never shut down. South Carolina opened in May. Florida ended all restrictions in September. In every case, the press howled about the coming slaughter that did not happen. Yes, each open state experienced a seasonality wave in winter but so did the lockdown states.

Insanity Wrap no longer expresses any shock that the so-called “follow the science” people are completely immune to fresh evidence. “Science” is just a word they use to silence dissent.

But what will every red-blooded Non-Karen American do in the coming weeks?

Presidentish Biden continues to blather about mask mandates and Democrat-run states remain in various stages of lockdown…

…while things continue to improve in places like Texas and Florida?

We expect politicians to lie for the same reason the scorpion always stings the frog.

But how much longer will people believe the lies when everything they can see with their own eyes contradicts the lies?

When will they decide enough is enough?

Your Daily Dose of Biden Regret

pic.twitter.com/0zgfln5ymi — Biden Voters Posting Their L's Online (@BidenLs) March 30, 2021

Insanity Wrap regrets to inform you that we’ll be lucky if we end up with nothing worse than Obama 2.0.

Do you feel lucky, punk? Because we don’t.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Kamala Harris Awkward Laugh while speaking at Child Care

Kamala Harris, yeesh.

Some are calling her laugh in this clip “awkward.” Over at Post Millennial, Libby Emmons describes it as “maniacal.”

Insanity Wrap doesn’t know quite what to call it, but that laugh does make us wonder what she might have been smoking.

Because, seriously, who laughs awkward-maniacally while telling parents that school lockdowns made them really appreciate their lazy-ass-won’t-go-back-to-work teachers?

“More parents are seeing the value of educators,” she said through her own weird laugh, “when they had to bring their kids and say we’re not paying them nearly enough.”

Mom had to quit her job to stay home and teach the kids because the schools were closed, but whatevs. At least they learned the true value of educators who refuse to educate.

Insanity Wrap has trouble figuring out which part of that we’re supposed to laugh at, or why.

Let’s face it: Harris was just sucking up to a valuable constituency, probably out of habit. We suspect the laughter might have been at the ridiculousness of touting the value of non-teaching teachers.

Or maybe Harris is just stressed out over her bothersome and frustrating living arrangements.

As it turns out, the Veep and Second Gentlemen are “living out of suitcases” while the official Veep residence undergoes renovations.

“It’s a situation that has left Harris increasingly and understandably bothered, according to several people who spoke to CNN about her situation. ‘She is getting frustrated,’ said another administration official, noting with each passing day the desire to move in to her designated house — a stately, turreted mansion two-and-a-half miles from the White House — grows more intense,” said CNN.

The poor dears have been slumming it, stuck in the Blair House across from 1600 Penn:

“The property contains 119 rooms, including 14 guest bedrooms and 35 bathrooms, among other functional spaces. At 70,000 square feet, Blair House is larger than the White House,” the General Services Administration says on its webpage.

But wait until you get a full look at the worst of Veep Privilege:

Although the professional, full-time staff of more than a dozen provide amenities as accommodating as a luxury hotel, Blair House does not offer the laid-back vibe Harris and Emhoff are said to prefer when they are home. The couple enjoy a more casual, West Coast informality, with frequent visits from family and large Sunday suppers, the former California senator has said.

Insanity Wrap humbly suggests Vice President Harris resign her position and return to California.

We wouldn’t want her poor mellow harshed any more than it already has been.

One More Thing…

This is the professional life of a columnist in the 21st Century.

Every. Single. Day.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

