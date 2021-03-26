Insanity Wrap #174: Communist Tool Paid Big Bucks to Impoverish Your Kids

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is there anything more profitable on the college lecture circuit than preaching Marxism to leftists using their own money?

Answer: Sadly, no.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Pete Buttigieg has a plan to raise taxes on people making way less than $400,000

Joe Biden’s cheat sheet, revealed

Legislator in favor of cheap bail shocked to learn that his attacker could get out on cheap bail

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Angela Davis, a self-proclaimed communist, was paid $20,000 by the University of Arkansas to speak for 90 minutes, 20-30 minutes of which she was to take questions. Under the Freedom of Information Act, Campus Reform obtained an agreement between the university and Davis, showing that $20,000 was paid to Davis for the event on February 16. The $20,000 for Davis came directly from student tuition through the student activities fee, according to an email from Rebecca Morrison, the public information officer at the University of Arkansas.

Insanity Wrap knows what the real problem is with capitalism.

It produces so much wealth that even Marxists can rich.

More seriously, here we have a case in which college students have money expropriated from them in the form of “activity fees” they’re required to pay.

Those fees are then used in part to hire Angela Davis to teach them that it’s OK to expropriate whatever you can from whomever you can.

If we are indeed doomed, this is why.

The Power to Tax Is the Power to Annoy

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says taxing drivers by the mile “shows a lot of promise” and could be a way to fund a big infrastructure overhaul. pic.twitter.com/fkI5nWt7sr — The Recount (@therecount) March 26, 2021

Let’s call Pete Buttigieg’s proposal what it really is: A tax on working people who still, even in this age of lockdowns, have to actually go to work each day.

Insanity Wrap is so old we still remember when Democrats at least pretended to be the “party of the working man.”

Those days really are long gone.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

They literally gave him a picture book, you guys. pic.twitter.com/So04lCJ6jy — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 26, 2021

What, no crayons?

Anyway, today’s craziest person is anyone who thinks this is somehow OK.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

The beauty of being a legislator is getting to pass laws that apply to the little people but not to yourself.

It just doesn’t always work out that way:

The incident took place in Springfield days ago where Sims owns a home he uses during the state’s legislative session. According to the now-offended Sen. Sims, the suspect threatened him with a gun during an apparent road rage incident after Sims told him he’d called 9-1-1. If true, Sims is lucky the man didn’t do more than threaten him. But the truly delicious irony remains the Senator’s righteous indignation that his (alleged) attacker only had to post $1500 to get himself back out of jail and on the streets again. This righteous indignation coming from the very Senator who sponsored a new law to eliminate cash bail entirely.

It gets better.

Sims is also quoted saying of his attacker, “By him being released on bail, he’s free to do this again.”

It’s said that a conservative is a liberal who got mugged by reality, so maybe there’s hope for Sims yet.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

I am Vietnamese-American and I have looked into this viral claim. It is bullsh—. https://t.co/bwGzcJCs4L — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 26, 2021

There’s a lefty Twitter account called “Lady down in Texas” making outrageous claims about racial violence.

As in, Insanity Wrap got hit with these first thing this morning and our fakedar went PING! so loudly that it revealed the location of three Russian attack subs in Atlantic waters.

True story.

Anyway, “Lady” claims to be “the daughter of the Grand Dragon of the Ku Klux Klan,” and that “43 years ago my father massacred 30+ Vietnamese shrimpers in Rockport, Texas.”

Insanity Wrap was certain we’d have heard of such a massacre, especially since Mr. Grand Dragon was supposed to have “killed them with knives. 30+ Vietnamese men and boys.”

It never happened.

While we haven’t had a chance to look into this one, we’re reasonably certain that Lady’s next claim — that her dad “also massacred a Mexican family in California” after which her mother “mopped up the blood” at the “murder house” — also never happened.

Nevertheless, Lady’s is busy shopping her stories to journalists on Twitter, and to what appears to be a decent-sized following of non-critical thinkers.

You might wonder why Insanity Wrap filed Lady’s delusions under the “Brief Moment of Sanity” heading.

Simple: Reporters don’t seem to be biting, at least not very hard, and the responses and debunkings from right-leaning Twitter have been epic — a real joy to read.

See? Sometimes sanity does win out.

If you have the time today for a few laughs, Insanity Wrap suggests clicking over and enjoying the various threads.

Good Dog Friday

Mrs. Insanity Wrap — who knows us far too well — always texts us the best dog stories she finds.

So why not share them with you?

Here’s the latest:

Haley Moore was walking her dog, Clover, through her neighborhood in Sittsville, Ottawa, one morning last week when she passed out and began seizing, CTV News reported Friday. “All I remember is waking up in the ambulance and being really confused; just like what is going on,” Haley told the news outlet. A neighbor’s security footage, obtained by CTV, shows Haley collapsing on the side of the road and Clover immediately jumping into action. In the video, the pup jumped into the middle of the road and flagged down Dryden Oatway, who was driving his van down the street. He quickly exited his vehicle to assist Haley under Clover’s watchful eye.

What a good girl.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Overall impression from the Biden press conference: it was well staged but I’m not sure they made a good choice by going open casket. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) March 25, 2021

Did you watch the press conference yesterday?

Insanity Wrap helped liveblog it along with a few of your other favorite PJ Media writers, so we don’t have anything else to add.

Actually, we do need to add vodka to the shopping list because we’re just one more daytime press conference away from setting the world record for lifetime Bloody Mary consumption.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap was going to buy a couple hundred rounds of ammo today, but escrow fell through and we couldn’t get the loan.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

Before You Go: Insanity Wrap is just one of the many regular features on PJ Media, in addition to Stephen Kruiser’s Morning Briefing, and hot-off-the-presses news and columns from Paula Bolyard, Megan Fox, Stacey Lennox, Matt Margolis, Tyler O’Neil, Victoria Taft, and more. But did you know our VIP supporters get all that plus exclusive members-only features, podcasts, and live video chats with your favorite writers? All without ads? And without any social media censorship? You can join the cause right here.