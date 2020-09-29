Insanity Wrap #60: Dianne Feinstein Goes Full Mask Hypocrite, Plus Feminist Song Remakes

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Why is it OK for Dianne Feinstein not to wear her mask when she wants to require you to wear one?

Answer: Shut up, prole.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Mail-in ballot madness in Brookyln

Left-wing violence is your fault, righies

What the hell kind of North Carolina politician doesn’t know the first thing — literally, the first thing — about barbeque?

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

It isn’t the fix that’s in — it’s the break.

Insanity Wrap will explain that after you read this:

As of late Monday, THE CITY had received calls and emails from several voters affected by the apparent screwup in at least five neighborhoods: Sheepshead Bay, Crown Heights, Prospect Heights, Park Slope and DUMBO. Victoria Edel, of Sheepshead Bay, said she received a return envelope with the name and address of a woman who lives one street away and has a last name that begins with a D. “This is not my ballot, we have this random lady’s ballot — it’s like they messed this up in a big way,” said Edel, 28.

Much more at the link, none of it good.

Now, about that “the break is in” thing…

We’re convinced that the Left is less concerned about stealing their way to victory in any particular election than they are dedicated to discrediting constitutional order.

Insurrection in various cities, comically inept mail-in balloting, running a senile sockpuppet for president (and maybe even getting him installed)…

…it’s all about making the constitutional order appear unfit to the point that the American people will be ready to overturn it…

…and replace it with something much friendlier to the Left.

Change our minds.

Please.

The Funniest Thing You Will See All Day

Ryan Long is a national treasure.

(NSFW language alert.)

You’re Being Gaslit

Wait, what?

Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy and adjunct lecturer at Harvard Kennedy School Joan Donovan published an op-Ed in the MIT Technology Review titled “How an overload of riot porn is driving conflict in the streets.” In the piece, Donovan blames left-wing riots in America on “right-wing media makers” and “ring-wing reactionaries.” She claims that the videos of the riots, as she terms “riot porn,” are “fed into a media ecosystem with an established bias toward highlighting violence and rioting, the videos have mobilized white militia and vigilante groups to take up arms against Black Lives Matter and ‘antifa’ protesters.”

Left-wingers are violent because right-wingers have video cameras? Did Insanity Wrap get that right?

Well, if true, then what does that say about left-wingers?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Arrested at the violent 113th #antifa Portland protest: Chris N. Khatami, 30 https://t.co/16LO7rlSBT Aaron LaPointe-Atchison, 33, of Portland: He faces additional charges for trying to escape from police twice during riot https://t.co/iFXmyXWo2A#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/bizhcWwvYO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2020

Insanity Wrap posits that if we lose to these guys, it’s our own damn fault.

Privatizing Roadblocks

BLM COMPLETELY SHUT DOWN SUNSET BOULEVARD RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/adZn40Q6gP — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) September 29, 2020

Insanity Wrap believes there are only two things missing from this video: A cement mixer truck and a driver with a real leadfoot.

The Mask Slips

Feinstein without a mask? What madness is this?

Carlson began the segment by showing a news report from June in which a reporter states: “More and more lawmakers are calling for nationwide rule on wearing face coverings. Senator Dianne Feinstein has written to federal agencies asking for a mandatory mask policy both in the air and on public transit.” “Well, given that, today, this show exclusively obtained photographs of — and this going to rock your world — Dianne Feinstein in a private terminal at Dulles airport, an FBO as they say in private aviation, on Friday,” Carlson said. “In the photographs, Feinstein can be seen smiling without a mask on.”

A simple misunderstanding. Feinstein was in a private terminal where she could reasonably expect not to be seen by the likes of you, comrade.

Insanity Wrap dearly hopes you’ll be able to forgive yourself for the indiscretion.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

call me an idealist, but i think it’s possible for society to draw a line between destigmatizing tattoos in the workplace and recognizing if you look like something straight out of pan’s labyrinth you’re going to make the five year olds cry https://t.co/eicUyy4UkX — MJ (@morganisawizard) September 28, 2020

We don’t mean to be presumptuous, but we must ask how he got hired in the first place.

Insanity Wrap is reasonably sure that all that ink didn’t just materialize one morning before kindergarten.

Kamala Harris Will Not Be Available to the Press Today (Or Any Day)

Kamala Harris hasn’t done a national press conference since becoming alleged Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Not one, not even when she accepted the job.

Maybe headlines like this one are why: “Kamala Harris Mistakenly Refers To Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg As ‘Notorious BIG’.”

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

There's nothing better than BBQ—except for winning this Senate seat, of course. pic.twitter.com/oEsDXIZ5O2 — Cal Cunningham (@CalforNC) September 28, 2020

Insanity Wrap refuses to be concerned about anything Cal Cunningham has to say about grilling.

Number one, he’s using a gas grill. Number two, it isn’t lit. Number three, those buns appear to have been toasted in an oven. Number four, dogs and burgers are NOT BBQ, they’re grilled. Number five…

…oh, we give up.

Just never vote for anyone who lies and panders with so little skill.

Programing Note

Come back to the PJ Media homepage tonight at about 8:45pm Eastern/5:45pm Pacific for the Official VodkaPundit Debate Drunkblog.

Win or lose, it’s going to be more fun than one liver can handle.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.