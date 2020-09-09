Insanity Wrap #46: Antifa/BLM Launch 'Bring Your Daughter to Riot Day'

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What kind of parent brings their small children to a riot?

Answer: One who thinks indoctrination is more important than their child’s safety and wellbeing.

Is Portland finally getting serious about prosecuting rioters?

ABC News says mostly peaceful protests are still mostly peaceful even when they’re somewhat murderous riots.

Joe Biden has been sniffing the gaslight.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

TONIGHT: A BLM mother in LA brought her what it appears to be 1 possibly 2 year old baby to a violent protest that was declared an unlawful assembly and ended with non lethal munitions pic.twitter.com/IuULlxzCo4 — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) September 9, 2020

We have had violent riots, so you bring your kids, seriously?? https://t.co/zQDlzwIe1E — Thought Criminal (@Thought64532260) September 9, 2020

Since we can’t improve on the reactions Twitter already provided, here’s a selection for you.

If you were looking for some good news about the riots for a change, we have some for you in this next item.

Book ‘Em, Danno

(AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Finally:

Federal and local authorities announced Tuesday they would pursue charges against five people in connection with protests that devolved into riots and unlawful assemblies in Portland.

And check out this rogue’s gallery:

William Grant Reuland, 24, is accused of “assaulting police officers with a high-powered laser” the night of June 13, when a civil disturbance was declared around the Justice Center in downtown Portland. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Reuland then marched with a group to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence and shined a laser at the home and other homes in the neighborhood. He was arrested a short time later, released, and then re-arrested by U.S. marshals on September 4th, according to authorities. Alexandra Eutin, 24, is accused of hitting a Portland police officer in the head with a wooden shield and hoses on July 16 after a crowd had gathered near the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside Street. Eutin was arrested and released. Federal agents re-arrested her at her southeast Portland home on September 6. Pedro Aldo Ramos, Jr., 20, is accused of punching a police officer in the face on August 23 during a riot near PPB’s North Precinct. Authorities said Ramos grabbed the officer by her vest while she was trying to arrest someone else. Then Ramos allegedly punched the officer in the side of her face. Ramos was arrested and released. He turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals Service Tuesday, according to authorities.

Insanity Wrap would like you to take note that all three of these alleged criminals appear to have been beneficiaries of Portland’s semiofficial catch and release program for anarcho-communist rioters, probably because Portland authorities are sympathetic to their anti-American cause.

If that’s finally changing at the local level, good.

If they all get the federal maximum of five years in prison, even better.

Insanity Wrap has had enough madness, and “insanity” is right there in our name.

You’re Being Gaslit, Exhibit #1,000,006

Biden's campaign is one gigantic gaslight: Biden wants to "re-direct" (cut) police funding, so he claims Trump wants to defund the police. Biden is weak on China, so he claims Trump is weak on China. Biden supporters are burning down communities, so he blames Trump supporters. https://t.co/jCa09LmCGg — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 8, 2020

Related: Will Joe Biden ever face tough questions during this campaign?

Thanks. We needed that laugh this morning.

Speaking of Being on Drugs…

(OpenStreetMap/Princeton University)

Imagine the pitch meeting for Bill Hutchinson’s story explaining how killings at riots aren’t really killings at riots.

An ABC News examination of a string of fatal and non-fatal confrontations that have occurred amidst the unrest has found the alleged motive for most of the carnage in those incidents are not directly linked to peaceful civil disobedience.

The riots themselves aren’t deadly, you see.

Murder and death are just things that happen somehow, completely unrelated to the fact the angry, lawless people armed in various ways get together on occasion for the “peaceful civil disobedience” for that black guy in Minnesota or wherever, whatshisname.

Insanity Wrap hopes that cleared things up for you.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Nope, we’re not going to care about this one. We’re not even going to try.

Insanity Wrap is reasonably certain that if people in pain can’t take the legal drugs that aren’t any fun, they’ll happily take the illegal drugs that are fun.

This is what economists call a perverse incentive.

We also question the validity of a study that concluded that “those who took acetaminophen are more willing to participate in dangerous activities like bungee jumping or changing careers in their 30s.”

Maybe people who already like to do things like bungee jumping are sore afterward, and need to take something to relieve the pain.

Maybe changing careers is a good idea for people in their mid-30s who didn’t choose wisely in their 20s, and perhaps the decision leads to stress headaches, and not the other way around.

Or maybe a drug that tens of millions of people have been taking safely for decades in our increasingly risk-averse society has actually been turning them into closet danger junkies this whole time.

Whatever.

If you have a headache, Insanity Wrap hopes you take an aspirin or an Ibuprofin, or a Tylenol, or something — and not stress about it.

One More Thing…

Which Lucy are you?

We don’t mean to brag, but Insanity Wrap went through the first eight Lucys in the first four weeks, and have been September Lucy since the second week of April.

Because we’re cool and/or desperate like that.

