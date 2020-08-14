Insanity Wrap #28: Nuke Lab Goes Nuclear on White Men, Minneapolis Says 'F--- You, Pay Me'

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s the fastest way to ruin a weekend getaway at a tony resort?

Answer: Turn it into a mandatory self-loathing session on race.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

• Minneapolis tries going full Goodfellas on property owners.

• BLM wants to indulge in a little ethnic cleansing.

• Hong Kong crackdown? What Hong Kong crackdown?

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Overnight on 12–13 Aug., another riot was declared by Portland Police after #antifa returned downtown to attack both the Justice Center & the federal courthouse. They came armed w/shields & batons, & started fires on the buildings. Only 2 were arrested. https://t.co/yEL30n8Ghj pic.twitter.com/JiYaFkEwY5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Maybe they could — oh, we don’t know — try arresting more people, setting their bail to something more than two dollars, and then charge them with actual crimes?

Incentives matter. Portland has incentivized riots, assaults, and theft.

You know how this turns out. We’re certain the government and police of Portland know how this turns out.

It turns out badly for the city and the people of Portland.

We are forced to assume that this is what the leadership of Portland desires, and by extension, the people of Portland.

They’ll get it, too.

Good and hard.

Racial Harmony Requires Us to Drive You Out of Your Honky Homes and Take Them from You

Black Lives Matter mob demands White people move out of neighborhood and give their homes to black people. pic.twitter.com/K2ywb899zS — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) August 14, 2020

In a way, we nearly admire BLM’s chutzpah and honest dedication to racial oppression.

In a way.

Nearly.

But not really.

Speaking of Getting It Good and Hard…

The Minneapolis government went full Goodfellas. Everyone knows you never go full Goodfellas — unless you’re pretty sure you can get away with it.

Today the Minneapolis Star Tribune takes a long look at one reason why the aftermath of rampant destruction, as yet untended to, continues to haunt the city. As social scientists understand, such riot damage can have dire effects on development and poverty in an area for decades down the line. But one city policy in Minneapolis is ensuring, for now, that even early faltering attempts at clearing the rubble can’t move forward in many cases. You see, you can’t rebuild or do anything useful with your land until you’ve cleared off the rubble left on it by the rioting. And you can’t do that without a permit, of course. Minneapolis is a city of order, after all. And you can’t get the permit without paying off your 2020 property tax bill in full.

Fortunately, they couldn’t get away with it.

The outrage was so complete — and, Insanity Wrap presumes, bipartisan — that der kommissars in charge of the city backed down.

Media Turns Blind Eye to Communist Crackdown on Hong Kong

If only you knew somebody in the news business. https://t.co/855OUdUX4S — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) August 12, 2020

We wrote about Jimmy Lai’s arrest almost as soon as it happened on Monday, and the very next day we hosted an angry-yet-somewhat-hopeful Right Angle segment with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott.

We’re ready to write about Hong Kong again, but the silence from the West’s infotainment industry means we have nothing about which to write.

Insanity Wrap expects that kind of thing from the Communist Chinese state media, and sadly we’ve come to expect it from our own “free” press, too.

We’re only one blogger, but we’re trying.

Here’s the Right Angle segment, if you’re interested.

Come See the Racism Inherent in the Leftism

The suspect, Blake David Hampe, is also a convicted pedophile.

Full details at the link provided you can stomach them.

Time to Rename the Paper the Washington Press Release

In their team debut, the new running mates defined how they will pursue the general election: with a sharp focus on Trump, an embrace of women, a call to action on climate change and a defense of protesters in the streets @annielinskey @mviser https://t.co/26wLxs1xN1 — Cathleen Decker (@cathleendecker) August 13, 2020

The Washington Post’s national campaign editor, Cathleen Decker, represents everything Insanity Wrap hates about the former newspaper: Releasing stuff that reads like it came directly from a Democrat politician’s public relations official and then calling it “news.”

We remember a time when WaPo was better than this, but only very dimly.

Nuke Racism with Racism

City Journal’s Christopher Rufo published a must-read Twitter thread on Sandia National Laboratory’s latest educational effort. The federally-owned nuclear weapons-designer “hosted a 3-day reeducation camp for ‘white males,’ with the goal of exposing their “white privilege” and deconstructing ‘white male culture’.”

Rufo has leaked documents from the “race-segregated, taxpayer-funded session.”

The white man’s sins, according to the stuff uncovered by Rufo, include “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success.”

Apparently these things “sound good,” but are “in fact ‘devastating’ to women and POCs.”

Well, we certainly can’t have that, can we?

Marxist drivel is what this conference was, Insanity Wrap must tell you.

If people are unequal, the fastest way to “fix” that is to cut down the ones who have achieved too much.

And what better way to do that than to denigrate things like “rugged individualism,” “a can-do attitude,” “hard work,” and “striving towards success” as racist and sexist?

There’s nothing inherently racist or sexist about any of those things since anyone of any color or either gender can do them.

Rufo has all the leaked documents at this link, and Insanity Wrap encourages you to check them out.

Insanity Wrap has never been a good sleeper, and now we’ll have to try and sleep with the knowledge that the nation’s premier nuclear weapons lab is infested with Marxist thought.

Sleep tight!

One More Thing…

Now can we all remember how to pronounce it?

