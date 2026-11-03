West Coast, Messed Coast™ Races to Watch on Election Day

It's Election Day on the West Coast, Messed Coast™, which translates roughly into Election Month. Ballots go out weeks in advance to where you live, where you used to live, where someone said you lived, where your second cousin once removed thought you lived, and nobody — zero people — checks.

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Voters go to the polls hand their ballots over to a ballot harvester who may or may not deliver the ballot to the local elections office. Alternatively, they may stick their ballots in a mailbox and hope they get an Election Day date stamp to verify their ballot. The failsafe for the American election franchise has voters placing their faith in disgruntled unionized postal workers who hate President Donald Trump. Your ballot may be like hundreds of others that have shown up in boxes tossed in a dumpster, found on the side of the highway, or simply put in a DSA shredder.

Happily for cheaters in Washington and California, however, one can register to vote at 7:58 PM and vote in time to get their ballot counted by 8 p.m. when the polls close.

The West Coast, Messed Coast™ is a place where election workers become instant handwriting analysts for signature checks, yet nobody checks to verify if said voters are actual citizens of the United States of America or even live in their state.

This set of recalcitrant states refuses to give over their voter lists to the feds to check for eligibility, yet simultaneously and gladly sells their election lists to George Soros and Neville Roy Singham groups and political parties, who resell them. They refuse, however, to hand over the voter lists to federal authorities so they can check voter eligibility to vote. Then, when the feds do get their hands on the list, without evidence, they suggest the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security must have gotten it through illegal or surreptitious means.

This is a place where everyone claims that no one is illegally voting because no one would dare lie on their voter registration; that's a felony! At the same time, these same people reduce felonies to misdemeanors and refuse to turn over voter lists.

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There are two sides: One wants fair elections. The other does not.

So here we are. Americans (and many ineligible voters) on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ are voting, and this is Election Day, after which vote counting will continue for days.

Of course, all seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs, but here are other important races to watch.

California:

Governor

Xavier Becerra, whose "turn" it is to become California's next failing-up Democrat to be proclaimed the next governor (sorry about that, Eric Swalwell), is running against California Republican Steve Hilton.

During Joe Biden's open borders program to seed America with the third world, Becerra oversaw the brokering of children from federal encampments to unvetted "sponsors" that turned out to be cartel sex trafficking outfits. Children were also illegally placed with sweatshop brokers and pretend "family members." He's never apologized.

Becerra calls himself a voter integrity expert, but that's because a nonprofit that wants open borders with voting privileges gave him a job after he left his años horribles as Secretary of Health and Human Services. Apparently, the former congressman and state attorney general doesn't want anyone to know he's spent decades failing to distinguish himself in elected posts in this one-party state.

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Becerra has already announced his plans for tax increases should he win.

Hilton, a business owner, escapee from Britain to the U.S., and former Fox News show host, has been running his heart out for the governor's job for the better part of two years. He's behind DOGE California and uncovered billions of dollars in wasteful spending and outright political grift.

He's calling for tax cuts, lower gas prices by easing restrictions and taxes, and generally, being a normal leader in an effort to turn around this poorly run state.

Californians will also vote on whether that crack State Auditor Shirley Weber will be reelected. Maybe the lady in charge of elections will finally want to see that list of 20,000 (and counting) illegal voters on her voting rolls.

The worst Attorney General since Kamala Harris, Rob Bonta, is running for reelection. His success is measured by the more than 120 lawsuits he filed on behalf of Gavin Newsom against President Trump.

The state's School Superintendent race is between Richard Barrera and Sonja Shaw. Barrera is the completely woke Tony Thurmond's choice, while Sonja Shaw is endorsed by Hilton. Let's go Sonja.

Initiatives

Californians go to the polls in a system where the voter rolls are populated with ineligible voters, as the feds recently discovered.

Brutally Funny: Comedian Goes to Portland City Council Meeting and in 2 Minutes Shows How Bonkers Its Policies Are

Prop 39: It is in this milieu that California voters have the choice to pass Proposition 39 to require voter identification and numbered mail-ballot envelopes. Let us pray.

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Prop 40: Voters will decide if billionaires who once populated Silicon Valley, many of whom left because of this proposition, will have to pay a 5% wealth tax that would, in short, require them to assess everything they own — stock options they haven't cashed in, unrealized art gains, intellectual property, as well as real property, among other things — and pay the state of California.

Prop 3: Another tax on high-income earners. Son, fat, dumb, and envious is no way to go through life.

Prop 1: This would allocate billions for "affordable housing" for drug addicted homeless people and illegal aliens. Can't wait to find out what Democrat NGO gets this gig. Hey fellas, the toilet where they flushed that $24 billion homeless spending is over there.

Prop 37: A money grab to loan money for housing costs that are so high because of California Democrat regulations.

Prop 41, 42: Restrictions on tax increases. These are obviously necessary.

Oregon

Oregon could turn the page on this recklessly run state by spurning the unfortunately-named Tina Kotek and replacing her with Republican Christine Drazan.

Please, Oregon, 40 years of crazy is quite enough. You like to be first at trying things; please, be the first on the West Coast, Messed Coast™ to begin turning back to normal.

Washington

Three initiatives and the state supreme court races are the key results to watch in Washington State this Election Day.

I-645 — A yes vote would repeal the high-earner income tax, which was always a backdoor income tax on this non-income tax state.

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IL26-001 — A yes vote would restore the Washington Parents Bill of Rights, which would require schools to tell parents if their kid's being trans'd.

IL26-638 — This measure bans males from girls' sports in K-12 schools.

In a last-minute By Any Means Necessary gambit, Gov. Bob Ferguson and his comrades halted limits on campaign donations to give his woke Supreme Court nominees all the fundraising advantages. He's counting on them to uphold the income tax, which Democrats characterize as a "millionaire's" tax. There is no limiting principle on this tax.

Good luck, West Coast, Messed Coast™ voters. Vote well. We're counting on you.

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