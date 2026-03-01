Let's Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With Iran's Mullahs

Before all the signs, bricks, and whistles are placed in the hands of malign actors at NGO-sponsored “protests” planned in Seattle, New York, and elsewhere over the joint Israel–America strikes on Iran, we need to have a talk. Before the sounds of drum circles, whistles, and "Orange Man Bad" dozens take hold in the media, you take a seat for a minute. We've got 47 years to cover in our short window, but I'll make it quick.

The important point about Iran's mullahs is that no one has to use hyperbolic language to convey the acts of pure evil leveled against the U.S. and others in the 47 years since Jimmy Carter let them sack Iran.

Iran's Islamic Nazis are the worst progenitors of state-sponsored terrorism this side of Genghis Khan, except old Genghis was more tolerant than the mullahs of others' religious beliefs.

We begin in 1979 because that’s the most logical spot for our purposes. That year, the so‑called "college students" raped, ransacked, and stole the wealth of Iran — bankrolling the mullahs’ conversion of one of the most successful, wealthy, and modern nations in the region into an Islamic hellscape and weapons‑grade nut farm.

When someone asks, show them these reasons why the U.S. has beef with Iran.

This X poster, Wasson Watch Co., saved me from having to dig up my old list I used to have memorized for my radio show. The poster even added recent drone attacks to the list. You might even remember many of these direct or proxy actions against the U.S. I do.

I've edited the list to include only Iran's larger U.S.-targeted attacks, but read the entire list for some of the outrageous bus bombings, killings, and Iran's proxy attacks that killed multiple Americans in Israel. It's below.

The List

November 1979–January 1981: Iranian students, backed by the new revolutionary government in Tehran, seize the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and take 66 Americans hostage for 444 days, demanding the return of the deposed Shah for trial.

April 1983: A suicide car bombing at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut kills 63 people, including 17 Americans. The Iran-backed group Islamic Jihad (a precursor to Hezbollah) claims responsibility.

October 1983: Hezbollah operatives drive a truck bomb into the U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, killing 241 U.S. service members (including 220 Marines) and wounding dozens more. This remains one of the deadliest attacks on U.S. forces in history and leads to the U.S. withdrawal from Lebanon.

Today, 34 years ago, 241 servicemembers were killed in Beirut, Lebanon by a truck carrying 21,000 tons of explosives.#NeverForget pic.twitter.com/UIQHzJldq0 — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 23, 2017

December 1983: Hezbollah operatives bomb the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait City with an explosives-filled dump truck. No Americans are killed, but the attack targets U.S. interests in the region.

March 1984: Terrorists kidnap CIA Beirut station chief William Buckley, torturing him before killing him in 1985. Islamic Jihad claims responsibility.

We don't know for sure if they skinned Bill Buckley alive, but it's possible.

December 1984: Hezbollah terrorists hijack Kuwait Airways Flight 221, divert it to Tehran, and kill two American USAID officials.

June 1985: Hezbollah hijacks TWA Flight 847 from Athens to Rome, killing a U.S. Navy diver and holding passengers hostage for 17 days.

July 1989: Hezbollah kills U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Higgins after kidnapping him in 1988 during a UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon.

May 1996: Gunmen kill an American-Israeli dual citizen in the West Bank community of Beit El. Suspected links to Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

June 1996: A truck bomb at Khobar Towers in Saudi Arabia kills 19 U.S. airmen and injures hundreds. Iran-backed Hezbollah al-Hijaz is responsible.

In 1996, Shiite terrorists backed by Iran bombed the Khobar Towers killing 19 American servicemembers



/6 pic.twitter.com/FRInCWdFJy — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) June 18, 2025

August 1998: With Hezbollah assistance, al-Qaeda bombs U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 12 Americans among 224 total deaths.

August 2001: A Hamas suicide bomber attacks Sbarro pizzeria in Jerusalem, killing three Americans (including dual citizens).

September 11, 2001: Iran facilitates transit for al-Qaeda members, including some future 9/11 hijackers, into and out of Afghanistan.

2003–2011: Iranian-backed militias in Iraq kill at least 603 U.S. troops using explosives and other weapons.

50,000 Americans killed or wounded in IED attacks

Sponsored and taught by Iran. Islamic terrorists killed Americans from 2001-2021. They are still attacking Troops in Syria, Iraq, Jordan, anywhere they can reach Americans. Tuck Carlson is just lying for $$$$ pic.twitter.com/Pl1ecQHWG2 — Dirtroadphilosopher (@Dirtroadphil) December 28, 2025

January 2007: IRGC-Quds Force operatives disguised as U.S. soldiers attack a U.S. facility in Karbala, Iraq, killing five U.S. soldiers.

December 2019: Kataib Hezbollah rockets kill one U.S. contractor and wound U.S. and Iraqi personnel at K1 base in Iraq.

January 2020: Iran launches ballistic missiles at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, causing traumatic brain injuries to over 100 U.S. troops.

March 2020: Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who disappeared in Iran in 2007, is believed to have died in Iranian custody.September 2020: U.S. intelligence uncovers an Iranian plot to assassinate the U.S. Ambassador to South Africa.

February 2021: Iran-backed militia rocket in Erbil, Iraq, wounds one U.S. service member and four contractors.

July 2021: Iranian-backed militias launch rocket and drone attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, wounding two U.S. service members.September 2022: Iranian rocket attack kills an American citizen in Iraqi Kurdistan.

November 2022: An IRGC captain orchestrates the killing of an American citizen in Baghdad.

March 2023: Iranian drone strikes a U.S. base in Syria, killing one American contractor and wounding five service members and another contractor.

October 7, 2023: Hamas massacre in southern Israel kills at least 48 Americans and kidnaps 12.

December 2023: Iran-backed Iraqi militia drone attack in Erbil wounds three U.S. soldiers, one critically.

January 2024: Kataib Hezbollah drone kills three U.S. soldiers in Jordan and wounds over 40.

October 2024: Iran executes U.S. permanent resident Jamshid Sharmahd on terrorism charges.

October 2023–November 2024: Iran and proxies conduct over 180 attacks on U.S. forces in the Middle East, wounding more than 180 and killing three U.S. service members.

November 2024: U.S. charges an Iranian national and two Americans for plotting to assassinate President Trump.

March 2025: U.S. jury convicts two Iranian agents for plotting to assassinate Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad in New York (planned in 2022).

June 2025: Missile or drone attacks, likely by Iranian-backed militias, target at least three U.S. bases in Syria and two in Iraq.

A summary of terrorist attacks and military actions against US Persons carried out by Iran and Iranian-backed terrorist groups since 1979



November 1979–January 1981: Iranian students, backed by the new revolutionary government in Tehran, seize the U.S. Embassy in Tehran and take… pic.twitter.com/eDqWY5xsb3 — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) January 14, 2026

