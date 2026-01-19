Whoa, ICE Has Arrested HOW MANY People in Minnesota Who Are In the Country Illegally?

Federal agents have targeted so many known criminals inside the state of Minnesota that the Grand Old Opry would be prit-near all full up with the bad actors who have been moved out of the state. There are so many kid diddlers, murderers, sex offenders, and robbers who have been rounded up in Minnesota that they would fill a third of the Red Rocks Amphitheater. There are just enough seats at Seattle's Paramount Theater to accommodate all the bad actors on the list of criminals that ICE and Border Patrol have rolled up.

Look at this Boeing 737.

🚨 JUST IN: Literal BUSLOADS of illegals were just FLOWN OUT of Minneapolis by DHS on a chartered Boeing 737, finally being SENT BACK to where they come from



This is despite the rioting and obstruction done by the left.



DHS IS NOT SLOWING DOWN! 🇺🇸



KEEP PUSHING, PATRIOTS! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wwrxvg7n8n — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 14, 2026

It would take 16 of those 737s to carry all 3,000 people arrested so far in Minnesota by immigration agents since they began doing operations there.

Anti-ICE violent protesters who crashed Sunday services at the local Baptist church in Minneapolis or jumped conservative reporters recording their violence will still thieve, caterwaul, and screech their demonic screeds on the streets. They will still blow whistles and honk their horns to alert perverts that the 5-0 is coming to get them. But before too long, there should be another 3,000 perverts that Creepy Joe — or whoever was president for four years before Donald Trump 2.0 — let into the country under false pretenses.

They riot to protect these accused murderers.

NEW: DHS releases IDs & backgrounds of some of the illegal aliens ICE arrested in Minnesota over the weekend, including two convicted killers with deportation orders from over a decade ago & two convicted sex predators, one of whom was convicted of sodomy.



Per DHS, they… pic.twitter.com/oST4M4KBes — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 19, 2026

Look at this group of people bused into the country two years ago this month. They told Fox News's Bill Melugin that they planned to settle down in Atlanta and Minneapolis.

BREAKING: Just witnessed a large mass street release of illegal immigrants released from Border Patrol custody at a trolley station in San Diego (San Ysidro).

I talked to some of them, from Peru, Colombia, & India. Some going to Atlanta & Minneapolis wanting to work. pic.twitter.com/9kbilfigCm — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

But as far as getting them out of the country, there should be no letting up and no showing of weakness. Bring in the troops, cast out the bad guys, and apologize for none of it.

Townhall colleague Kurt Schlichter put it this way in a column this week:

President Trump and his administration need to see the immigration fight through all the way to the end. Illegal immigrants have to go, every single one of them, no exceptions, no special rules, because they’re nice or they have a dog or they’re hanging out in the vicinity of a church or it’s Tuesday and a full moon. Every single one of them needs to be gone. And if we don’t do it, the country is screwed in the long term.

He's got more to say about the political repercussions if this doesn't happen, but you'll have to read the rest of his column to get his insights on that.

That said, let's hope that Donald Trump, Kristi Noem, and Tom Homan maintain the intestinal fortitude to fight off the rabble on the streets of Minneapolis.

More than 3,000 arrests of criminal illegal aliens in Minneapolis' Operation Metro Surge since its inception.



ICE and @DHSgov's work is just getting started. pic.twitter.com/kCNOxyGt6I — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) January 19, 2026

Of the 3,000 arrested, Reuters reports that 150 U.S. citizens were arrested for "assault or obstructing law enforcement."

Put them in an airliner too.

Oh, and I'll see you in the comments section!