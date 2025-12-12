West Coast, Messed Coast™ — What's the Deal With California and Cults, Anyway?

Merry Christmas, America! Indeed, it's that "Most Wonderful Time of the Year!" because of the birth of Christ!

Happy Hannukkah, the ancient Jewish festival celebrating the eight-day miracle of lights. Give me oil for my lamp, baby!

And Happy Kwanzaa to those who follow the University of California professor who completely made up that secular celebration in 1966. Here's a wheat sprig for you.

Cult central?

Los Angeles had Manson, San Francisco had Jim Jones, Rancho Santa Fe had that weird guy, Marshall Applewhite, who liked Nike Cortez shoes, and now Hemet has caught another case of cult.

You'd think that Hemet, Calif., a Riverside County burg ensconced between the San Jacinto Mountains and Santa Rosa Hills, had caught its limit of cult-like groups, but you'd be wrong.

Just a 15-minute drive from that other base of weirdness, the leader of the “His Way Spirit Led Assemblies" and a high-level member of the group were arrested for the murder of a former parishioner who sought to escape and go back to his family in Tennessee.

Except, it turns out that Emilio Ghanem couldn't permanently move back to his family because he was dead.

Colton City Police investigators suggest that jealousies over a competing pest control business led to the disappearance and ultimately the victim's murder in 2023.

The group has quite an issue with permanently losing members.

Investigators are now also looking into the 2010 death of a four-year-old child, and "the Claremont Police Department is working with Redlands detectives on the 2017 missing person case of Ruben Moreno, another one-time member of the group,' KTLA reported.

A man who broke free of the group told KTLA TV that its leader, Darryl Martin, and his wife would keep members' children "at the big house" with them. Sounds totally legit, natch.

Though Pastor Darryl "Muzic" Martin is arrested, his wife, Shelly Bailey "Kathryn" Martin, is free to carry on. And why wouldn't she? She claims to be "the prophetess [who] is God on Earth," and that's a big job. Their Facebook group page is kaput, however. It was put on "pause" in September when the cops were hot on the case.

Choo Choo cult's spell is broken in San Diego

The spending spree for light and heavy rail in California has been so extravagant, for so long, that finally, finally, FINALLY government members of the regional planning organization called SANDAG have gotten the message that usury isn't going over well with the peasants.

The light rail and, more recently in San Diego, heavy rail fever have broken.

The headline in the San Diego Union-Tribune is music to the ears of those who have predicted the unsustainable spending on this program for decades: "‘We have left the era behind of very big ideas’: SANDAG trades trains for buses in $125B transit vision."

Tatas for Toys benefit has made it rain $183,000 over the past 14 years.

Willamette Week reports:

There will be 30 dancers onstage this year, from clubs all across the city, giving the event a little bit of the feel of the Portland strip club industry’s holiday office party. The entertainment stays pretty PG-13—usually a little more silly than sexy, Ross says.

Did you remember to turn off the water?

The "rainy season" that they used to call "The Pineapple Express," and is now called an "atmospheric river," has left a lot of Washington State's lowlands underwater.

Gov. Bob Ferguson, who himself just raised huge tax increases (and whose party is now considering introducing an income tax to steal more during the next legislative session), is asking for the feds to bail him out.

Doom loop

Part of the reason that Portland's taxes are so high is to pay for the light rail boondoggle bedeviling the area for decades, thanks to that "free" federal government money.

Now, after the governor crammed through a massive tax increase to pay for the choo choo trains, and the taxpayers are fighting back, we get some real talk from the guy who heads the Portland Chamber of Commerce

They haven't ruined everything — yet

A Pliny and a rainbow. Not bad.

