Video of Joe Admitting Having Cancer Makes You Wonder When the Bidens Started Hiding It

Back in July 2022, Joe Biden gave a speech in Massachusetts about pollution and climate change. Being Joe Biden, he decided that he'd make the event all about himself and told those gathered that pollution had caused his cancer.

A collective, "Wha...?" went up from the media and all those watching."Did the president just say he has cancer?" Americans wondered.

Many people chalked up the incident to, "Oh, it's just Joe being Joe again," or, "Joe's losing it," but enough people wondered what he was talking about that the White House was forced to clarify.

By clarify, we mean that White House spokesman Andrew Bates quote-tweeted a message by Washington Post media writer, Glenn Kessler, who chalked up Biden's claim of cancer to his treatable skin cancers over the years.

This is what the President was referring to. https://t.co/8F0NGTei6f — Andrew Bates Archived (@AndrewJBates46) July 20, 2022

Why would pollution and global warming have anything to do with skin cancer? No one knows but Joe.

The White House was grateful for the assist, however.

"Thanks Glenn, and I won't forget those two tickets to the White House Christmas party," went the imaginary conversation between Bates and the complete Democrat suckup and fanboy, Kessler.

Here's the prescient X post that Kessler called "dumb."

Did Joe Biden just announce he has cancer?



“That’s why I — and so damn many other people I grew up with — have cancer.” pic.twitter.com/lkm7AHJATX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2022

The word "have" in that context is present tense.

The White House said "me too" to Kessler's contention that Joe Biden was referring to previous basal cell carcinomas, a non-metastatic skin cancer, that can be completely removed with Mohs surgery.

I've had it twice and lived to tell about it. Basal cell carcinoma surgery (Mohs) is so routine that after surgery, my doc joked that I could now say, "I beat cancer today." Trust me, there will be no 10Ks for basal cell "survivors." In fact, when I told my family, it was met with a collective yawn from my older and wiser relatives who'd been through it, too.

But now, the news about the former president's aggressively growing prostate cancer diagnosis has a lot of folks wondering if the meandering and confused Biden was telling tales out of class when he confirmed that he had cancer three years ago in July 2022.

And guess what—the first frost, you know what was happening? You'd have to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally, the oil slick off the window. That's why I, and so damn many other people I grew up with, have cancer. And why, for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.

Kessler was all over this, saying to those alarmed at Biden's cancer claim that it was nothing to worry about because he'd said the same thing about asthma before. In fact, he said, it was just like the old SNL skit with Emily Litella declaring, "Never mind."

Hmm, as Emily Litella would say… https://t.co/lnjw6Qk6BJ — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 20, 2022

But was that really an Emily Litella moment? With the Bidens, you never know.

His brother Frank told the media when Biden pulled out of the 2024 campaign that he was selfishly glad that his brother pulled out so he could enjoy the time he had left with him. Apparently, old Frank was read into the situation.

COVERUP: Frank Biden admitted that Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race due to serious health concerns, acknowledging the family’s desire to cherish whatever time remained. He clearly knew about his brother’s cancer. pic.twitter.com/0wUHyyNHzL — @amuse (@amuse) May 19, 2025

Joe does have a penchant for bravado, in case you haven't noticed. In fact, he's more braggadocious than Trump — and that's on his word as a Biden. Joe recycled his cancer story and turned it into an asthma fable, blaming that malady on pollution and global warming too, as Townhall pointed out at the time and as Kessler mocked.

When was the last time we ever heard about Joe's asthma, anyway? Did Joe lie about his "exercise-induced asthma" to get out of Vietnam, or was it real and simply went the way of his alleged stutter?

Now his doctor says he has cancer. This is quite sad. We've heard from multiple doctors in the media now that this kind of aggressive prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone isn't something that just pops up. It's easily detectable. Joe has had it for years, they reckon.

What was his doctor doing for all those years, anyway, just giving him the clot shot, declaring him perfect, and then leaving?

So now come the questions about the veracity of the Biden family again: Forget whether he knew in 2024 before pulling out of the campaign, did he know this cancer diagnosis before the 2020 election?

When did the Bidens start hiding news about Joe's cancer, in 2020, 2022, when he admitted it, or in 2024?

As I pointed out in this piece: The — 'You Can't Say THAT; Joe Has Cancer!' — Operation Has Started, the Bidens prefer you to think that Joe was losing his mind over knowing he has a cancer diagnosis.

Every American should be outraged, but if they show it, they'll be shushed because Joe has CANCER!

