The — 'You Can't Say THAT; Joe Has Cancer!' — Operation Has Started

Victoria Taft | 11:23 AM on May 19, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Like clockwork, operation You Can't Say That; Joe Has Cancer! got underway in earnest Monday morning. It started earlier than I would have predicted. 

As Scott writes nearby, David Axelrod set the tone for the rest of the mockingbird mediacrats, and since then, there's been a flurry of "I can't believe he said that" responses to smart people who question how long the Bidens have been keeping the cancer diagnosis under wraps. 

Few believe the prostate cancer was a bolt out of the blue. This likely had been festering for quite a while, as this prostate cancer specialist explained on NewsNation.

Imagine the Bidens thinking that Americans watching Joe's brain deteriorate before our eyes was preferable to coming clean on his cancer as the excuse for pulling out of the 2024 campaign? 

As I explain in this piece: Called It: Joe Biden's Sudden Cancer Diagnosis, Joe's White House spokesman Karine Jean Pierre also called the Parkinsons expert haunting the halls of the West Wing none of our beeswax too. Privacy and all that. The mediacrats went along with their plan.

Speaking of which, the timing of the announcement is suspicious, not least of which because the Robert Hur special prosecutor tapes began trickling out on Friday, and Joe sounded as doddering, meandering, and absent-minded as we knew he would. There will be more releases and Biden will look worse. In fact, they may be so bad that Jill may come clean about Biden's Parkinsons specialist too. 

The other reason for this cancer announcement is that CNN's Jake Tapper just wrote a book about the Family Potemkin's cover-up. Of course, Tapper lied about Joe's conditions throughout his presidency, which is the reason why I will not be buying this book. 

I hope, however, that you understand your assignment, as this man clearly does.

I wish the Bidens well and pray for grace and peace for this haunted family. But after the subterfuge and cover-up of the biggest scandal in U.S. political history, we're now being lectured by our "betters" that we can't talk about that anymore. Have you no decency, man? Have you not heard? Joe's got cancer! 

Piers Morgan vowed to block anyone who said a nasty word about Joe.

This Biden supporter and Democrat Party apparatchik put out one of the first "How dare you?" messages on X that I saw. 

This one was directed at Democrats angry over the Biden family keeping his medical issues "secret." 

And this lady believes anyone is a horrible human being if they dare knock old Joe without wishing him well.

But all those messages were ratioed by the sheer number of people who won't forget Joe Biden's persecution of January 6 protesters, his attacks on Donald Trump, starting the Russia operation against Trump, and his idiotic pullout from Afghanistan. 

Up next: the retconning of Joe's horrible presidential record by supporters who will say none of the blunders were his fault because he didn't have a clue about what was going on.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, radio talk host, and host of the “Adult in the Room Podcast.[email protected]

Read more by Victoria Taft
Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: HEALTH JOE BIDEN SCANDAL

