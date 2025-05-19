David Axelrod: Since Biden Has Cancer, His Senility Must Be ‘Set Aside for Now’

Honestly, I didn’t think the Democrats would be this stupid. So I guess I owe ‘em an apology for underestimating their idiocy.

“Sorry, guys.”

In a perfect world, the Democratic Party establishment would love nothing more than to close the book on the Biden years forever. It’s a net loser: The ex-president was historically unpopular, and the latest revelations over his obvious, undeniable mental decline are outrageous.

Advertisement

But it’s more than that.

The Biden cover-up is now a legitimate scandal. You can’t dismiss it as a MAGA talking point anymore. The leaked Robert Hur audio tapes were the coup de grâce.

It hasn’t happened yet. All this new info is still “marinating” in their brains. But by the end of the month, liberal voters will be WAY angrier about the Biden cover-up than Republicans!

Why?

Republicans were furious because Biden’s mental decline was apparent, and liberals kept insisting that he was still “as sharp as a tack” and running circles around his staff (behind closed doors, of course). The Constitutional concerns aside, on a purely emotional level, nobody likes being lied to.

But arguably, liberals were victimized by the Biden cover-up more than conservatives: They were cheated out of a fair and honest Democratic primary. They didn’t get to select the candidate they wanted.

They were disenfranchised from the entire process!

And as an end-result, they got Donald Freaking Trump — the most evil man in the history of the world! — back in the White House. For liberals, this was the stuff of nightmares.

Meanwhile, all the party leaders who lied to ‘em are acting like it’s no big deal.

Liberal anger is growing.

It’s why Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer keeps saying, “We’re just looking forward” whenever he’s asked about Biden: He knows it’s a net loser to keep talking about it, but he doesn’t really know what to say to deflect the questions. So instead, he’s just refusing to answer ‘em anymore.

Advertisement

Schumer’s approach won’t work. This isn’t something you can wait out.

Nor will ex-Obama flunky David Axelrod’s attempt to shut down questions by citing Biden’s cancer diagnosis:

David Axelrod, the longtime Democratic operative and former Barack Obama adviser, said on CNN minutes after the diagnosis was revealed that conversations about Biden’s mental acuity “should be more muted and set aside for now as he’s struggling through this.”

I can’t tell if it’s simply wishful thinking. (I sort of hope it is because if this is actually their communication strategy, they’re even stupider at PR than I thought.) But if Axelrod assumes that Biden’s cancer announcement will somehow absolve the Democratic Party of their cover-up, that would be a miscalculation of JB Pritzker-sized proportions.

Over the short term, sure, President Biden will be showered with prayers, kind words, and bipartisan support. Cancer sucks.

But over the long term, it’s gonna be an even BIGGER PR nightmare for Democrats.

As we noted yesterday:

Best-case scenario, even if Biden quickly recovers, it was yet another reminder of the ex-president’s frailty. Worst-case scenario? If, God forbid, Biden’s health unravels and things get worse, the American people won’t forget that the Democrats tried to convince us that this guy was healthy enough to serve another four years. The American people will be pissed.

Advertisement

The worst-case scenario for Biden would be absolutely cataclysmic for Biden’s enablers. I hope the ex-president recovers and wish him well. But should his health deteriorate quickly, a state funeral isn’t something you can “spin” away.

It would make the crime of the Biden cover-up — and all those assurances that he’s still “as sharp as a tack” — that much more egregious.

I call it the “turd in the punchbowl” phenomenon, based on the late, great George Carlin’s standup. In 2001, Carlin was planning to film a live HBO concert in New York City called “I Kinda Like It When a Lot of People Die.” Then came 9/11, and very obviously, Carlin had to change his material and the title in a hurry. Here’s part of his (revised) intro:

Before we get too far along here tonight, there’s something we gotta talk about. Everybody knows what it is. It’s in the air. It’s in the city, and naturally, I’m talking about the events of September 11, and everything that’s happened since that time. And the reason we have to talk about it is, otherwise, it’s like the elephant in the living room that nobody mentions… It’s like, if you’re at a formal garden party, and you go over to the punchbowl, and you notice floating around there’s a big turd. And nobody says a word about it, y’know. Nobody says, “Lovely party, Jeffrey, but there’s a turd in the punchbowl.”

Have you ever watched an infomercial, and the announcer said something like, “I know what you’re thinking: How could we sell this handy-dandy doohickey for just $19.99! Well, because of blah-blah-blah…” (And then they give their spiel.) There’s a reason for that: Marketers have learned that when audiences identify an obvious question or contradiction in your sales pitch, you need to affirmatively give them an explanation — or they’ll fixate on it and reject your pitch.

Advertisement

Carlin didn’t realize it, but he actually hit on a real-life sales strategy.

Right now, Joe Biden’s health is the turd in the Democratic Party’s punchbowl. And whether Axelrod likes it or not, the ex-president’s cancer announcement won’t make that turd go away.

You’ve gotta throw out the punchbowl.

One Last Thing: The Democrats are on the ropes, but make no mistake: The donkeys are still dangerous. 2025 will either go down in history as the year we finally Made America Great Again — or the year it all slipped through our fingers. We need your help to succeed! As a VIP member, you’ll receive exclusive access to all our family of sites (PJ Media, Townhall, RedState, twitchy, Hot Air, Bearing Arms): More stories, more videos, more content, more fun, more conservatism, more EVERYTHING! And if you CLICK HERE and use the promo code FIGHT you’ll receive a Trumpian 60% discount!

Thank you for your consideration!