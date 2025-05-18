Republican Class Versus Liberal Garbage: How Would the Dems Have Reacted If TRUMP Had Cancer?

On social media, quite a few people were theorizing over the curious timing of Biden’s prostate cancer announcement: Was it purely coincidental that it came on the heels of the incriminating Hur tape release, and all that furious Democratic blowback?

Almost immediately, wannabe Zapruders began connecting the dots, wondering if Biden had been sitting on this health news — and finally released it today, to win sympathy and well wishes.

It feels gross to speak negatively about a man in such a serious medical condition. Like all decent people, I wish the former president a speedy recovery. But unfortunately, the suspicion is legitimate, because the Bidens have a proven track record of not being honest about Joe Biden’s health.

If they were willing to lie about his brain, why wouldn’t they be willing to lie about his prostate?

But this won’t be a Get Out of Jail card. In the short term, there’ll certainly be oodles of prayers, kind words, and bipartisan sympathy for the ex-president — and deservedly so. Cancer sucks. In the short term, there’ll be a (very brief) reprieve.

But over the long term, it’s gonna be an even bigger PR nightmare.

Best-case scenario, even if Biden quickly recovers, it was yet another reminder of the ex-president’s frailty.

Worst-case scenario?

If, God forbid, Biden’s health unravels and things get worse, the American people won’t forget that the Democrats tried to convince us that this guy was healthy enough to serve another four years. The American people will be pissed.

And if you thought they were livid at Biden’s enablers before, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

Regardless, President Trump handled the announcement will class, dignity, and respect:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.

President Trump’s comments were perfect. Cancer is serious. Showing compassionate to an ailing adversary doesn’t make you look weak — it shows you have a soul.

But it does beckon a very interesting question: How would the Democrats have reacted if Trump had announced that he has cancer?

With compassion?

Or would they be putting on their dancing shoes, hoping to do the dosey doe on his grave?

Actually, we don’t have to wonder. President Trump has (knock on wood) enjoyed splendid health for most of his life, but in 2020, he was briefly hospitalized with COVID.

Do you remember what happened?

Liberals responded with so much venom — and there were so many people clamoring for Trump’s death — that Facebook, Twitter (now X), and TikTok ALL had to remind users that wishing Trump would drop dead of COVID was a violation of its rules!

Sad but true:

As reaction to President Trump's positive coronavirus test floods social media, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok have a message to users: Wishing for the president to die is not allowed. All three tech companies confirmed that such posts will be removed for violating each platform's content policies.

Naturally, this disappointed some of the loudest Trump-haters in Congress. Rashida Tlaib and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez quickly tried to make it about them:

Seriously though, this is messed up. The death threats towards us should have been taking more seriously by @TwitterComms https://t.co/IOS7s2n1wx — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 3, 2020

Tlaib also condemned Trump for not wearing a mask:

He still won't wear a mask.



He only cares about himself and his life, NOT those around him or the people he took an oath to protect.



Too many lives lost because of his deadly lies. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 2, 2020

It’s a good lesson for the boys and girls: When someone is sick, don’t act like a Donkey.

Instead, act classy. And be like Trump.

Thank you for your consideration!