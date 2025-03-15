Trump Makes Huge Announcement About FBI's Future, and It's a Fantastic Gut Punch to the Old Guard

President Donald Trump's speech about "turning the page" on unequal treatment under the law at the Department of Justice on Friday upset all the right people—especially the old guard at the FBI.

During his one-hour speech, complete with occasional sidebars about everything from former Indiana basketball coach Bobby Knight to the bravery of Florida Federal Judge Aileen Cannon, Trump named names and kicked some cabooses. Trump made it clear that the DOJ and FBI's illegal ways of meting out justice in the past were over.

At the DOJ hall, Trump calmly name-checked "deranged" Jack Smith and Andrew Weissmann, both of whom tried to throw the president in jail for unmerited reasons. "Norm Eisen of CREW...he's been after me for nine years." Trump used the names of these now MSNBC experts as a purpose pitch. If you're not a baseball fan, you'll have to look it up.

He told the crowd, filled with new and old justice officials, that it was "a great honor to have fired James Comey," the FBI director who sent honeypot agents into the early days of the Trump campaign without predication, tried to blackmail Trump with the dossier news, giving CNN a reason to report the fake news (CNN has never returned its White House Correspondents award for this fake story), and setting the media hook for the Russia collusion farce that was an ongoing election interference operation.

It's a great honor to fire James Comey a great great honor that was nothing that was no better day. A lot of people said 'oh that's too bad you did that' and ... a year later they said that actually saved the administration because the level of corrupt things that we learned after that. Turned out to be that they were doing, in fact, really bad things. He was a terrible person.

Trump said, "These are bad people," and that the people who broke the law and violated their oaths "need to go to jail." Indeed, the latest revelation that Joe Biden turned over both Trump and Mike Pence's phone which the FBI exploited without a warrant, and then used the phone to apply for a warrant afterward, is yet another example of how federal law enforcement broke the law to Get Trump.

But he saved his biggest and most powerful verbal ordnance to explode in the faces of those who, in the midst of the Russia collusion nonsense, were rewarded with a brand new building by Trump!

Trump announced that the FBI will not get its new headquarters campus in Maryland. Indeed, he's never wanted it in the suburbs.

I've reported on plans for this new FBI campus before. The sprawling, Silicon Valley-like campus dwarfs the ugly FBI building in D.C. Trump said the proposed Maryland campus site is too far away—he called it "three hours away," which it's not, unless it's a Friday get-away day.

DEI, environmental, and other tangential things were suffused into the plans for the new campus.

Trump and everyone else in Washington, D.C. hates the utilitarian look of the FBI HQ on Capitol Hill. There are plans to sell off the old Hoover FBI HQ. It's expected to be renovated or torn down for D.C. condos and retail space.

Trump said, "Under Director Patel, we're getting the FBI agents out of the headquarters in Washington, D.C. and back on the streets in pursuit of dangerous criminals, where they belong and where they want to be."

After initially saying he wanted to build a new HQ on the site of the old FBI building, Trump said Kash Patel told him he wanted to move into the old Department of Commerce building on Constitution Avenue, and "about 25% the size" of the J. Edgar Hoover building. Oddly, the Commerce Department building is named for President Herbert Hoover.





The imaginary headline of this story could read, "Former Director Chris Wray Most Hurt by Trump's New FBI Plan." Wray was rewarded a new headquarters during the first Trump administration, though he spied on Trump, paid informants to go to the J6 breach , deployed assets to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach and lied about it, approved of the Mar-a-Lago raid, and investigated Trump for election interference—allegations that never panned out and seemed to be part of a concerted effort by the Old Guard to do everything possible to destroy Trump's reputation. He lied about it all to Congress.

And then Trump got elected...and vanquished the Old Guard's FBI edifice complex.

