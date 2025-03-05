A Senator Admits He's Behind that Cringe Democrat Video, but Does He Get Elon's Cybertruck?

Remember the big news of Tuesday afternoon? It seems so long ago, especially after the night-time speech by President Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress. It was a speech that blew the doors off the place for its news-making and emotion and was the best speech of its kind, in the opinion of this writer.

But in advance of the Trump speech, nearly two dozen Democrats issued videos mocking the president and congressional Republicans for pushing an agenda full of "s**t that ain't true." They hoped to rile up the base and cause unrest, if not in the House Chamber during the speech, then on the streets of America.

Elon Musk noticed and offered a reward for anyone who could prove who was behind this parroted piece of propaganda.

The video was awful. Like the robots they are, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer, Sheldon Whitehouse, Maria Cantwell, and many more senators parroted the words written for them by others in a video display that was as shockingly bad as it was inauthentic. It was as bad as Elizabeth Warren, the technocrat automaton, attempting to be relatable in a presidential campaign video when she told her fans, "I'm gonna get me a beer."

"I'm gonna get me a beer": Sen. Elizabeth Warren drank a beer on Instagram Live – and it received mixed reactions. https://t.co/0LT6dtXXBH pic.twitter.com/NtNqJ0VddZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 2, 2019

Internet sleuths showed senators reading their script all together to show that they were literally reading from the same song sheet.

Cringe.

So far there are a total of 22 Dem Senators who have released the identical, cringe “Sh*t that ain’t true” video.



Democrats are convinced that “messaging” — not policy — is their problem.



This is apparently their attempt to address that 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IH7p5u7w8S — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 4, 2025

Elon Musk wondered who was behind this counter-protest. He issued a throwdown.

"I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone [who] can provide proof of [who] wrote this particular piece of propaganda. First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck," he wrote on X.

Now we’re up to 22 Dem senators all doing the same cringe video simultaneously!



I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone can provide proof of who wrote this particular piece of propaganda.



First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck! https://t.co/ILdATEXXTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said it was he who authored the notorious script, which he referred to as "the truth." Their biggest gripe? That Trump didn't bring down prices on "day one" of his administration, increases that the Biden adminstration caused. If you recognized the fact that the Democrats didn't care about the prices of groceries before Trump became president, then you've been paying attention.

Spartacus told Elon Musk he could "keep the truck."

Clearly you are triggered by the truth.



It was me. Keep your truck. https://t.co/Ub99KTjfFa — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) March 4, 2025

But was Booker solely behind the cringe video? Spartacus had some help, it appears. The man who likened himself to Spartacus in 2018 during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings is truly one of the most inauthentic members of Congress. Booker is on the Senate Democrats Communications team, and they all signed off on this car crash.

Here are their names:

Charles Schumer

Dick Durbin

Amy Klobuchar

Elizabeth Warren

Mark Warner

Tammy Baldwin

Catherine Cortez Masto

Brian Schatz

Great job, everyone.

Now you can laugh.

Democrats gamely tried to change this lemon into lemonade, but, oh, was that a heavy lift. Fox News Digital reported that Booker's office told them:

The truth hurts sometimes. Donald Trump promised to lower prices ‘on day one’ of his presidency but has failed to do so. Instead, inflation has accelerated, costs are rising and Trump’s actions are making things worse. Democrats are highlighting Trump’s failures and speaking with a unified voice. And we’re grateful that Elon Musk lifted our voices higher

Whatever you say, Sparky, but your efforts ended in a Brady Bunch collection of your colleagues with the word "S**T" over their faces.

Congrats on getting a bunch of Democrats to write "SHIT" across their own faces.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ql8xIkI6OR — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) March 4, 2025

Now that's a communications breakdown.