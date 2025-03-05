A Senator Admits He's Behind that Cringe Democrat Video, but Does He Get Elon's Cybertruck?

Victoria Taft | 1:33 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Remember the big news of Tuesday afternoon? It seems so long ago, especially after the night-time speech by President Donald Trump before a joint session of Congress. It was a speech that blew the doors off the place for its news-making and emotion and was the best speech of its kind, in the opinion of this writer. 

Advertisement

But in advance of the Trump speech, nearly two dozen Democrats issued videos mocking the president and congressional Republicans for pushing an agenda full of "s**t that ain't true." They hoped to rile up the base and cause unrest, if not in the House Chamber during the speech, then on the streets of America. 

Elon Musk noticed and offered a reward for anyone who could prove who was behind this parroted piece of propaganda.

The video was awful. Like the robots they are, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Democrat Leader Chuck Schumer, Sheldon Whitehouse, Maria Cantwell, and many more senators parroted the words written for them by others in a video display that was as shockingly bad as it was inauthentic. It was as bad as Elizabeth Warren, the technocrat automaton, attempting to be relatable in a presidential campaign video when she told her fans, "I'm gonna get me a beer." 

Internet sleuths showed senators reading their script all together to show that they were literally reading from the same song sheet. 

Cringe.

Advertisement

Elon Musk wondered who was behind this counter-protest. He issued a throwdown. 

Recommended: Trump Shocks With Abbey Gate News We've Been Waiting for Since August 26, 2021

"I will buy a Cybertruck for anyone [who] can provide proof of [who] wrote this particular piece of propaganda. First person to post proof in the replies to this post gets the truck," he wrote on X. 

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker said it was he who authored the notorious script, which he referred to as "the truth." Their biggest gripe? That Trump didn't bring down prices on "day one" of his administration, increases that the Biden adminstration caused. If you recognized the fact that the Democrats didn't care about the prices of groceries before Trump became president, then you've been paying attention.

Spartacus told Elon Musk he could "keep the truck." 

But was Booker solely behind the cringe video? Spartacus had some help, it appears. The man who likened himself to Spartacus in 2018 during Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings is truly one of the most inauthentic members of Congress. Booker is on the Senate Democrats Communications team, and they all signed off on this car crash. 

Advertisement

Here are their names: 

  • Charles Schumer 
  • Dick Durbin 
  • Amy Klobuchar 
  • Elizabeth Warren 
  • Mark Warner 
  • Tammy Baldwin 
  • Catherine Cortez Masto
  • Brian Schatz

Great job, everyone. 

Now you can laugh.

Democrats gamely tried to change this lemon into lemonade, but, oh, was that a heavy lift. Fox News Digital reported that Booker's office told them:

The truth hurts sometimes. Donald Trump promised to lower prices ‘on day one’ of his presidency but has failed to do so. Instead, inflation has accelerated, costs are rising and Trump’s actions are making things worse. Democrats are highlighting Trump’s failures and speaking with a unified voice. And we’re grateful that Elon Musk lifted our voices higher

Whatever you say, Sparky, but your efforts ended in a Brady Bunch collection of your colleagues with the word "S**T" over their faces.  

Now that's a communications breakdown.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CORY BOOKER DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK TESLA PROPAGANDA

Recommended

About Last Night: A Little Instruction on Progressives Can Be Helpful Lincoln Brown
PR Fallout of Trump’s Speech: We’re 100% Heading for a Government Shutdown Scott Pinsker
The Morning Briefing: Dems at Trump's Speech Beg for Shovels to Dig Their Own Graves Stephen Kruiser
Democrats Will Be Panicking Over This CNN Poll of Trump's Speech Matt Margolis
Supreme Court Rules Against Trump's Bid to Stop $2 Billion in USAID Funding Sarah Anderson
Trump’s Two Epic Mic Drop Moments During His Speech I Can’t Get Over Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
President Trump Delivers Must-Watch Joint Address to Congress
The Poetry — and Mortality — of Andrew Dice Clay
The Importance of Retaking Institutions
Advertisement