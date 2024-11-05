Donald Trump's Classy End to His Last Campaign

The left likes to call Donald Trump the candidate crass, Hitler, a bloviator, and orange. He's been mocked, ridiculed, impeached on contrived charges, accused, arrested, perp-walked, fingerprinted, and shot. He didn't go through all that for his health. Donald Trump, no matter what you think of him, did it for his country.

He's serious when he says, "They're not coming after me, they're coming for you, and I'm just standing in the way."

Donald Trump the human has always been larger than life. He's an original, but he's shown deep love of country, shown us his open heart, and displayed perseverance and a never-say-die spirit that have served him well in office and his private life. He's got good political instincts. He loves his life, loves his family, and is loyal to a fault.

He's made mistakes. He's imperfect. He name calls.

Trump is spending his last night as a candidate at his beloved Mar-a-Lago surrounded by friends and family.

He admitted to a reporter that he was a little "sad," a little melancholy, probably because like a warrior coming home, he's hooked on the adrenaline rush that only a half-dozen campaign stops per day on four hours of sleep per night for months on end could produce.

Trump has never been in a Nixon-like political wilderness. He's basically been running for president since the 2020 election, asserting his political influence, collaborating with political buddies, criticizing the Democrats' open borders, playing a lot of golf, and honing his 2024 message.

If he loses he still goes home a winner. He left everything on the field. He gutted out every moment of this campaign. He's an inspiration.

His last message to the American people before the vote is over is in this inspirational message in the commercial below.

Here are the words Trump speaks in the 2:18 commercial.

Adversity makes you stronger.

Don't give in.

Don't back down.

And never stop doing what you know is right.

They want to take away my freedom because I will never let them take away your freedoms.

They're not coming after me, they're coming after you and I just happen to be standing in the way.

Whatever happens in this election, know this: There will never be another president like him in your lifetime.