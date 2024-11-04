Hilarious Video: What If Kamala Asked Her Voters to House People Illegally in the U.S.? Wonder No More.

What would happen if Kamala Harris asked her voters to take migrants who had just crossed the border illegally into their homes? Wonder no more. Someone has run a hilarious unscientific experiment that even Martha's Vineyard residents would endorse.

As Border Czarina, Kamala Harris's open border has allowed millions of strangers into the U.S. from other lands. Some are murderers, some are wonderful people, and some are terrorists. Who is who? Nobody knows. What we do know is that Kamala's newly besotted voters are in support of our country's open borders.

In effect, the Biden-Harris administration has asked the American people to take in millions of strangers. Well, in effect she has by opening the border. She has left Americans with the task of navigating the changes. These strangers occupy the parks they used to exercise in, the subways they used to feel secure in, the schools their kids go to, and the public spaces they once upon a time could safely walk through.

Under penalty of being labeled a racist, Americans are told to look the other way to the increasing crime, the Third-World customs at odds with Western Civilization, and ignore the feeling of divisiveness over higher prices and inflation for them, while billions are spent to pay for free stuff for lawbreakers.

What do you think would happen if "supporters" of Kamala Harris walked up to the homes of people with her signs on their lawns and asked if they would take illegal aliens into their homes right now?

Guys posing as Kamala campaign workers went door-to-door trying to place illegal migrants in Democrats’ homes.



The reactions?



Exactly what you’d expect. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PanBic1T7P — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 4, 2024

My favorite parts, of course, are where the Kamala voters demur for the sake of their little children and big children.

"Hector's good with kids"



"Oh, that's fine, Hector was just dating a teenager a little bit ago, so..." https://t.co/CFjKol6Wo3 — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) November 4, 2024

And you'll note that older man is still using COVID as an excuse with, "This is a house with COVID." What an odd turn of phrase. And, oh, nice mask.

Kamala Democrats should be held responsible for voting in favor of this should she win.

The oddest reaction when he said the illegal dates teenagers pic.twitter.com/pmZMcnLbf2 — 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) November 4, 2024

In Chicago, citizens are confronting the real impact of thousands of illegal aliens being dumped in their neighborhoods.

Chicago City Council Meeting, Resident Has Confirmation There Is Absolutely No Vetting Process For Illegal Migrants



“I asked them, is there any type of vetting process for them to come over here from Texas to Chicago? They told me no.”



“When I asked them, they said they're not… pic.twitter.com/Eae5f9uD3G — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 13, 2024

City leaders have gotten an earful about billions being spent on the lawbreakers.

🚨🚨MUST LISTEN!!



Jessica Jackson WENT OFF on Democrats and Kamala Harris at a city council meeting in Chicago because of the illegal aliens.💪💪



Signs were posted in black communities in Chicago that said:



"Black People hating on migrants. Nonsense and worse from people who… pic.twitter.com/CuZJuAF0u7 — J.B.Hasenpheffer (@mommapancakess) September 7, 2024

And behind the scenes in Kamala's illegal alien scheme? Chicago city officials are worried about the Tren de Araugua gang from Venezuela bringing their "criminal network" to the city.

The gang is hiding illegally brought migrants and sex trafficked people and is now hiding them in this "Sanctuary City."

/1 Newly obtained emails from the Cook County Police in Chicago, an illegal migrant sanctuary city, reveal the city was concerned about the violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua’s “criminal network” terrorizing the city and hiding among other illegals dating back to October 2023. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/89TLnzZttw — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 2, 2024

America First Legal says that in its document requests it received proof that "the county noted that the gang is 'embedded with the South American Migrant communities,' presumably referring to their presence in Cook County."

This isn't exclusive to Chicago. It's happening all over the country.

The Biden-Harris administration has allowed the pieces of unconstructed border wall to sit in heaps, rusting in the elements. It has sold off other construction materials for pennies on the dollar. It could have used those items to continue building the wall, but on the first day in office it stopped construction and metaphorically, at least, tore down the rest of the wall.

I'm trying to figure out who these guys are in this "I Meme Therefore I Am" video, but I'm glad they performed this public service. They held a mirror up to Kamala voters and showed them what they are: hypocrites who don't expect to confront the consequences of their votes.