Hilarious Video: What If Kamala Asked Her Voters to House People Illegally in the U.S.? Wonder No More.

Victoria Taft | 12:07 PM on November 04, 2024
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

What would happen if Kamala Harris asked her voters to take migrants who had just crossed the border illegally into their homes? Wonder no more. Someone has run a hilarious unscientific experiment that even Martha's Vineyard residents would endorse. 

As Border Czarina, Kamala Harris's open border has allowed millions of strangers into the U.S. from other lands. Some are murderers, some are wonderful people, and some are terrorists. Who is who? Nobody knows. What we do know is that Kamala's newly besotted voters are in support of our country's open borders. 

In effect, the Biden-Harris administration has asked the American people to take in millions of strangers. Well, in effect she has by opening the border. She has left Americans with the task of navigating the changes. These strangers occupy the parks they used to exercise in, the subways they used to feel secure in, the schools their kids go to, and the public spaces they once upon a time could safely walk through.

Under penalty of being labeled a racist, Americans are told to look the other way to the increasing crime, the Third-World customs at odds with Western Civilization, and ignore the feeling of divisiveness over higher prices and inflation for them, while billions are spent to pay for free stuff for lawbreakers. 

What do you think would happen if "supporters" of Kamala Harris walked up to the homes of people with her signs on their lawns and asked if they would take illegal aliens into their homes right now?

My favorite parts, of course, are where the Kamala voters demur for the sake of their little children and big children. 

And you'll note that older man is still using COVID as an excuse with, "This is a house with COVID." What an odd turn of phrase. And, oh, nice mask. 

Kamala Democrats should be held responsible for voting in favor of this should she win. 

In Chicago, citizens are confronting the real impact of thousands of illegal aliens being dumped in their neighborhoods. 

City leaders have gotten an earful about billions being spent on the lawbreakers.

And behind the scenes in Kamala's illegal alien scheme? Chicago city officials are worried about the Tren de Araugua gang from Venezuela bringing their "criminal network" to the city. 

The gang is hiding illegally brought migrants and sex trafficked people and is now hiding them in this "Sanctuary City." 

America First Legal says that in its document requests it received proof that "the county noted that the gang is 'embedded with the South American Migrant communities,' presumably referring to their presence in Cook County."

This isn't exclusive to Chicago. It's happening all over the country.

The Biden-Harris administration has allowed the pieces of unconstructed border wall to sit in heaps, rusting in the elements. It has sold off other construction materials for pennies on the dollar. It could have used those items to continue building the wall, but on the first day in office it stopped construction and metaphorically, at least, tore down the rest of the wall.

I'm trying to figure out who these guys are in this "I Meme Therefore I Am" video, but I'm glad they performed this public service. They held a mirror up to Kamala voters and showed them what they are: hypocrites who don't expect to confront the consequences of their votes. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION BORDER CRISIS ELECTION 2024

