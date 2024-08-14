Sick: Kamala's Running Mate Literally Minted a Coin to Memorialize His Stolen Valor

August 14, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tim Walz did not misspeak. He didn't make a mistake. A gremlin didn't do it. It wasn't someone else's fault. Kamala Harris's vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, has not only routinely lied about his rank and service while in the National Guard, but he cast his lie in hardened metal to commemorate his Stolen Valor.

He literally minted his lie in metal.

The authoritarian governor thought so highly of himself and his rank in the National Guard unit that he abandoned right before they had to deploy to Iraq, that when he got to Congress, he minted a "challenge coin" commemorating his lie. 

Walz was awarded the PROVISIONAL rank of Command Sergeant Major. This was if he finished up a class and led his men and women to war in Iraq. He did not do this. 

Walz has been dining out on his Stolen Valor for his entire public career. Here he is in his own words. 

This is bad enough, but striking a challenge coin commemorating the lie? This is beyond a mistake; this is sick behavior. 

Walz is on the campaign stump whining that people "are attacking me for my record of service." What a lie. No one denigrates his service, unlike him. They attack him for his lies and stolen valor — which is against the law, by the way. The Stolen Valor Act of 2005 makes it a misdemeanor to lie about your military service. 

Here's what the Stolen Valor Act covers:

This legislation made it a misdemeanor to lie about earning any kind of military medal or honor. These lies included wearing, manufacturing and selling any medal without legal authorization. The reasoning was clear: "Fraudulent claims surrounding the receipt of [military honors] damage the reputation and meaning of such decorations and medals." Penalties included fines and imprisonment.

Challenge coins may not count, but the imprimatur of the congress on the coin could. His lies in office make him guilty of the offense. 

Here's more than two-and-a-half minutes of him lying about his rank. 

Walz laudably spent 24 years serving in the National Guard, which he later denigrated as a collection of "cooks" without training, but he did not retire out as a commander. Walz left the service as a commendable enough E-8, a Sergeant Major. Those guys make big things happen in the military. But Walz wasn't a Command Sergeant Major. The person who did earn that rank and did take the unit into war says Walz abandoned his troops when they needed him most. He said they're glad they found out what a loser he was before they were at war. 

Related: Kamala Caught Red Handed CHANGING NEWS HEADLINES to Make Her Look Good. Misinfo Police Yawn

Back in the old days when my dad was in the Air Force, when they'd go to a bar the guy with the highest ranking challenge coin was stuck buying his buddies' drinks. 

What would Walz's coin be worth? Please put your suggestions in the comments. 

