Who's Really Running the Country?

Who's running the country, anyway? If Joe Biden's dementia keeps him on the sidelines for most of the day, somebody's pulling strings, making deals, and sending messages. Who is that, exactly?

The answers are becoming more clear.

Everyone has now figured out that Barack Obama's fingerprints are all over the Biden Administration. Indeed, his fondest wish has come true. Obama once joked to Keith Olbermann wannabe and former comedian Stephen Colbert that he'd love a third term as president as long as "I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or front woman, and they had an earpiece in and... I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony..."

It was a joke, but it rings true today.

That’s a wrap on record-setting Democratic fundraiser for Joe Biden’s reelection campaign (netting $28M). Former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden offer final waves to Peacock Theater crowd as Obama then grabs Biden’s hand to lead him offstage following 40-minute… pic.twitter.com/xbE2jf3jdz — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 16, 2024

Former Obama White House staffers are in the Biden West Wing, such as adviser Anita Dunn and her husband Bob Bauer, who is Joe Biden's attorney. Many more are outside the wire and no more than a phone call away. Obama lives a short distance away in the swank Kalorama area of D.C. when he's not in his other mansions.

Ron Klain, who worked in both the Clinton and Obama Administrations, as Vice President Biden's Chief of Staff, came on board as CoS for President Biden, left in 2023 to rejoin his old law firm, and remains a Biden confidant. He and Dunn faced the blame for Biden's horrible debate performance.

Former Obama OMB Director and economic adviser Jeff Zients is on Biden's staff, making $168,000 as an "assistant to the president." Former Obama right-hand woman, Susan Rice, who penned the notorious memo to herself saying how Democrats' Russia! Russia! Russia! Hoax and Obama's role in it was "by the book," started in Biden's administration but left. Denis McDonough, Obama's former Chief of Staff, was tasked to the Biden White House but later left.

John Kerry was recycled from Obama’s Secretary of State to Biden's climate czar. In addition, the disastrous foreign policy wonks Jake Sullivan and Tony Blinken, who previously worked with Hillary Clinton in the Obama Administration and who orchestrated the Iran Deal and Ukraine War, 51-spies-who-lie letter for Biden, and Biden's exit from Afghanistan — remain key players for Biden.

Currently, 565 people staff Joe Biden's White House at a cost of $61 million per year. Biden started with 560 original staffers, of which only 127 remain, "a stunning 77% turnover rate," according to the Open the Books Substack.

Biden has a total turnover since his first year of 77-percent. A stunning 435 out of his initial 560 White House staffers left. No White House since the Richard Nixon administration ever employed 500 staffers until Biden became president. The Biden White House employed 560 in FY2021; 474 in FY2022; 524 in FY2023; and the headcount increased by 41, to 565 this year. Biden employs 152 more staffers than Trump (413) (FY2020) and 97 more than Obama (468) (FY2012) at the same point in their respective presidencies.

According to a new report on White House staff spending, Biden has 124 staffers. The president's senior officials are keeping him more isolated. He's quick to anger, a Biden trait that his brain issues have made worse.

This means that the people Biden is surrounded by are not giving him the information he needs to make good decisions — if he even makes any.

“It’s like, ‘You can’t include that, that will set him off,’ or ‘Put that in, he likes that,’” said one senior administration official. “It’s a Rorschach test, not a briefing. Because he is not a pleasant person to be around when he’s being briefed. It’s very difficult, and people are scared s***less of him.”

Axios reports that Biden is unable to be president before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. That means the country has a part-time president, and the rest of the time staffers run the country.

We're not so facile as to believe that presidents never rely on their staffers. Of course, they do. But it does mean that the man elected to run the country has only six hours a day to give to the job. Worse, we don't know if he understands any of the information he is receiving from his staff or the decisions he makes.

Biden's White House aides and Team Biden reporters, who make up most of the vestigial mainstream press, are covering for him. They've been lying to the American people since the beginning.

Joe Biden may be the man behind the Resolute Desk, but he's not making decisions. After the debate last Thursday evening, no one can deny it any longer.

These well-paid West Wing aids, Obama acolytes, and hangers-on in leftist think tanks have been pantsed.

