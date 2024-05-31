Only One Election Issue Now: 'Will American People Stand for Becoming a Banana Republic?'

What did the Democrats just do to America?

In the sham trial, the activist judge, according to a lawyer in the courtroom, covered his mouth to mask his laugh during the reading of the verdict. The smiling Biden DOJ prosecutor who parachuted into New York to get Trump on the bizarre Letitia James victimless value-inflation case with the AG's office then hopped over to Manhattan to prosecute Trump based on the plot of a book written by a disgruntled DA who quit and then was rehired to help manage the case: a district attorney, who, like the attorney general, got funded by Soros and then vowed they would get Trump by any means necessary.

Donald Trump is the most investigated person in public life, and they have to make up stuff about him to prosecute him.

They spied on him. Ransacked his home. Perp-walked him. Mugshotted him. Lauded his extortionists. Tied him up in court to help their empty vessel. Called him a Russian spy. Tried to steal all his money and shut down his businesses. Then they tried to steal his kids' inheritance.

This Manhattan trial was astonishing. They reanimated dead non-crimes, hid witnesses, hid the crime, put on a witness they knew would lie, and got a judge to be the prosecution's plus-one at this party that featured a sexy porno extortionist.

If they think this will help America or ingratiate them to the best citizens in America, I've got an $18 million one-of-a-kind resort in Palm Beach I'd like to sell you. But it will mean nothing if we don't heed the warning.

Joe Biden confirmed the political nature of the trial — which was never in question — when he sent his re-election communications director to troll outside the courtroom with the untethered actor, Robert De Niro.

The best Robert de Niro memes of the day 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/p05OkO9ukq — Ron Jones (@ronjonesnews) May 29, 2024

In the end, the car alarm made more sense than De Niro.

Democrats have been taken over by the violent left. These bad actors have brought you the rivers of humanity over the Southern Border, less security, higher taxes, a dollar that's not worth a damn, no-limits abortion, ballots mailed out to nobody and everybody, fewer police, groomer teachers, and indulgences of vices never before seen in America. Christ is mocked. Jews are afraid. We pay terrorists to plot against us.

The Fourth Estate has become the Fifth Column. Corruption is expected in public life. Cops bend the knee to thugs. The military is being lipsticked and tucked. Unionized adults run schools for themselves. Politicians play victim. The coming fake "climate emergency" will make the COVID-19 lockdowns look like child's play. People in drugged heaps on the streets is "humane." Fentanyl kills our young people and the "smart set" provides "harm reduction" and watches them die.

The stakes are high. There's a choice this election.

Silicon Valley venture capitalist David Sacks, who previously supported Ron DeSantis and is a fan of RFK, Jr., put it best in the reaction to Trump's conviction: "There is now only one issue in this election: whether the American people will stand for the USA becoming a Banana Republic."

There is now only one issue in this election: whether the American people will stand for the USA becoming a Banana Republic. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) May 30, 2024

What will you do?

The car alarm is sounding.

