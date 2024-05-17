Just When You Think the Trump Trial Couldn't Get More Corrupt, This Guy Shows Up

Just when you thought the corruption surrounding the Manhattan case against Donald Trump couldn't get shadier, the Nepo Baby has arrived to prove you wrong.

Remember the guy who worked for House Democrats to prosecute the first Trump impeachment? The case in which President Trump "made a perfect phone call" to the Ukrainian president to find out Joe and Hunter Biden were shaking down oligarchs and changing U.S. policy to fire the prosecutor investigating their shady dealings? The one where he said he'd temporarily stall Ukrainian help he'd been providing if they didn't look into this shady behavior?

Remember the guy who, as a federal prosecutor in New York, sat at the right hand of the most anti-Trump, anti-GOP U.S. Attorney on the planet, Preet Bharara?

The same guy who served as Adam Schiff's counsel at the House Intel Committee and lied, and lied, and lied about Russia! Russia! Russia! Do you recall that guy?

Do you remember the Nepo Baby who's heir to the Levis fortune?

Yeah, that guy's in Congress now. And you'll be interested to know that Dan Goldman paid Trump trial Judge Juan Merchan's daughter's firm to help him get elected. I didn't realize that one of the world's most populous cities was so small.

This week, we found out that Goldman has been bragging about "prepping" former Trump attorney Michael Cohen "a number of times to prepare him" for his various legal proceedings before the House Intelligence Committee. That was Schiff's committee to Get Trump and frame the president as a Russian secret agent. For years, they kept up this sham to undermine support for the president even when they knew it was a lie.

This is the guy who prepped Cohen.

Rep. Goldman says he met with Michael Cohen “a number of times to prepare him”



Why is a Democrat Congressman preparing Michael Cohen? pic.twitter.com/jT3kBf97oY — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) May 14, 2024

Small world, huh? Goldman knows both Michael Cohen and Judge Merchan's kid, the grown adult who must not be named by Donald Trump due to Merchan's unconstitutional gag order on the former leader of the free world.

But these coincidences aren't passing the smell test for members of Congress who have to work with Goldman and have sat inside the Manhattan courtroom to watch Trump's bookkeeping trial for themselves.

"It is no coincidence that you have [Rep. Dan] Goldman, a member of House Oversight who's a Democrat who prepared Cohen for his testimony, is also [retained] by the judge's daughter as a client," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said before cameras outside the courtroom. The Florida representative continued, "Does that seem like it's not a sham to you? It is corrupt lawfare." She declared that Joe Biden's Justice Department and their lawfare allies are responsible for weaponizing the law against Trump. "It is the Biden prosecution," she said. "And Biden, you're gonna lose this election cycle."

Cohen admitted to lying on the witness stand multiple times. The judge’s daughter works for a firm raising money off these lies. These Biden trials won’t work. pic.twitter.com/JFFRq07xXA — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) May 16, 2024

When he isn't on MSNBC to spout his anti-Trump tirades, Goldman attempts to explain just what a bad actor Trump is. Sadly for him, fellow New Yorker, GOP Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, was standing by to school the lad about his lawfare.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (Rep-NY) verbally rips off the tiny democrat testicles of Congressman Dan Goldman (Dem-NY) as she gives him an education on political lawfare being used for election interference. At the end when she says “I yield back,” I believe she was sending a… pic.twitter.com/5cW0EiKYul — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) May 16, 2024

Goldman's spokesman wanted to make very sure that no one thought the sitting member of Congress would ever prep Cohen in this trial against Trump, unlike the other legal proceedings in which he was trying to Get Trump, or when his boss was trying to Get Trump, and he prepped Michael Cohen to Get Trump. He's a total professional.