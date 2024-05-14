GOP Brings the Heat — and Shared Outrage — to Trump NYC Courtroom

Victoria Taft | 4:01 PM on May 14, 2024
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, Pool

Too bad photographers were booted from the courtroom where the Trump bookkeeping trial is underway, as this could have been a photo for the ages. Seated behind Trump for at least part of the court session on Tuesday was a phalanx of supporters from Congress and his former presidential campaign foes.

Advertisement

Sens. Rick Scott and J.D. Vance and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have previously attended the trial to lend support to Trump. Tuesday brought out a bumper crop of Washington Congressional reps and others. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Florida Reps. Byron Donalds and Cory Mills trekked to New York, along with GOP former presidential candidates Vivek Ramaswamy and Doug Burgum. Eric and Lara Trump, who were also there, sent out a group photo to say thanks.

Outside the courtroom, Trump's supporters were able to say what he cannot because of the judge's gag order. Someone set up a podium and each politician took a turn to denounce the prosecution. 

Byron Donalds said, "Look around New York. New York has got plenty of issues. You've got NYPD's finest down because of the travesty going on in that courtroom."

Speaker Mike Johnson said, "anyone with common sense can see what's happening here." He called it a "sham of a trial" that "disgusts" him as a litigator. 

Related: How Deep Does This 'Deep State' Effort Go to 'Get Trump'? Cohen Testimony Explains A Lot

Advertisement

Johnson took particular umbrage at the gag order that's keeping Trump quiet during the sweet spot of the presidential campaign. He said the "judicial system has been weaponized against President Trump." 

Former presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy said that the Justice Department has forgotten its mandate of equal protection under the law.

Florida Congressman Cory Mills explained that what Trump is charged with isn't against the law. 

Former presidential contender Doug Burgum, who is the governor of South Dakota, said, "the American people have already acquitted Donald Trump," as evidenced by the polls. 

Advertisement

For a long time, it has been just Trump, his lawyers, and his family at his side. Now the politicians are bringing the heft of their congressional political capital to spend on the former president. Will anyone notice? 

Photographers had been allowed to capture photos for a few short minutes before court got underway every day, but that was scuttled when one of them wandered into a no-go zone. The bailiff who booted them out dropped the hammer on them last Thursday. The media were already upset over the fact that cameras weren't allowed to record the trial and the platoon-like conditions under which they are allowed to report from inside the courtroom. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP NYC ALVIN BRAGG TRUMP INDICTMENT LAWFARE

Recommended

Michael Cohen Just Blew Up Bragg’s Case Against Trump Matt Margolis
The Space-Time Continuum You Must Live in to Believe NYC Trump Prosecutors Victoria Taft
The Most Important Election in Georgia Is One That Many Voters Could Overlook Chris Queen
$7.5 Billion Later, Biden Is Up to 7 EV Charging Stations Stephen Green
Another Potential Conflict of Interest for Judge Merchan Matt Margolis
The Morning Briefing: Contemplating the Wussification of Americans Ashley McCully

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
FBI, DHS Issue Terror Warnings Ahead of Pride Month
Climate Experts: ‘Global Warming’ Makes Ecosystems Thrive
Big Tax Hikes on the Way in 2026 If Congress Doesn't Renew 2017 Tax Cuts
Advertisement