D.C. Democrats Give Nikki Haley Her First Republican Primary Win

Victoria Taft | 9:25 AM on March 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Six out of 10 Democrats who voted in Sunday's Washington, D.C., Republican primary voted for Nikki Haley, giving the presidential candidate her first primary win. Another 30% of the swamp voted for Donald Trump to go to prison. 

Haley was positively giddy about her win in the city that has imprisoned or spied on most conservatives in town. 

Officially, the former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor won 62% of the vote, while former President Trump won 33.2%. Her margin of victory gave her all 19 of the FBI, CIA, and DOJ swamp delegates. In the last election, D.C. residents (including the one election official who didn't know she couldn't vote twice— once in the district and also in Maryland) voted overwhelmingly for Basement Joe Biden. 

Haley was last seen doing a victory lap around Meet the Press host Kristen Welker's desk and squeeing with glee that she lied when she signed a pledge to support the eventual GOP presidential nominee, who will be Donald Trump. 

Huh, Nikki Haley's signed election contract was as good as her word. 

One MSNBC wag summed up Haley's boffo win on Sunday. 

"It doesn't matter," opined Tara Setmayer. This may go down in history as one of the few accurate utterances by an MSDNC political analyst. 

Haley's spokeswoman said the vote telegraphed that "Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos." 

Haley is backed by a top Democrat donor, the people suing Trump and creating the chaos, and what's left of the Lincoln Project. 

The win on Sunday, just ahead of this week's Super Tuesday, put Haley at a total of 45 delegates. Donald Trump, the "chaos" agent, spent the weekend winning the Michigan, Missouri, and Idaho caucuses, which put his primary tally at 244 delegates.

Donald Trump, Jr. noted on X that Haley's win was one for the ages. 

Haley was the first woman to win a Republican presidential primary in U.S. history, a fact that her fans on legacy media will likely ignore. 

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

