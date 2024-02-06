And Just Like That: Hollywood Glitterati Concede That Trump May Be 'the Answer'

All of a sudden, elite hip hop artists, Hollywood snobs, and even Jamie Dimon of the upper crust JP Morgan have been shaken awake. Their Donald Trump Derangement Syndrome fever has broken and they are publicly giving the former president another look. They've even given the presumptive Republican presidential candidate some atta boys.

Advertisement

Trump now leads Joe Biden in a national poll for the first time this election season. Twice as many people in the survey believe Donald Trump is more mentally and physically able to assume the duties of president than Joe Biden.

Maybe it's because the likes of 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are hedging their bets with their accolades, but all of a sudden, a swath of the Hollywood left has telegraphed that Joe Biden isn't working out. Perhaps they can't believe a president of the United States of America would allow an invasion at the Southern Border. Maybe it's because Joe Biden doesn't appear to be in charge due to his doddering gait and obvious senility. Or it could be that his apparent facelift makes him appear embalmed and ready for the afterlife. But they wish he'd find the exit — if only he could find it.

For actor and angry comedian Michael Rapaport, Biden has failed to fully support Israel after Hamas's October 7 atrocities against the Jewish state. He said recently in an Instagram post that there was a bigger outcry to bring Britney Griner home from a Russian prison than for 133 Jews who remain hostages of Hamas.

Rapaport was also disgusted that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg released without bail illegal aliens who beat up New York Police officers. In a rant in which he said, "voting for that pig Donald Trump is on the table," he lambasted "Cadaver Joe" Biden for issuing an executive order to condemn and personally sanction four Israeli men who were already arrested for trying to live in the West Bank, but the men who beat up the cops were released.

Advertisement

Is NYC the greatest city in the World?

Maybe not!!!

Another reason why voting

D!ck Stain 2024 is on the table!!!!

Full Rant is on the @iamrapaport :https://t.co/76VJ2nnuwf pic.twitter.com/SikcI7fCOG — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) February 2, 2024

Rapaport noticed the double standard and could have said that Bragg was too busy prosecuting a phony case against Donald Trump to keep the people of NYC safe from criminal illegal aliens. Alas, no.

Snoop Dogg derided Trump for what the media called "the Muslim ban," which halted immigration from terrorist-supporting countries. He called Trump a clown in his 2017 song and pretended to assassinate him in the music video. Later, he would make "M.A.C.A. (Make America Crip Again)" to lampoon Trump, with whom he had bonded in the old days of "Celebrity Apprentice." Now Snoop says he "has nothing but love and respect" for Donald Trump. Snoop attributes his change of heart to Donald Trump's 2021 pardon of his Death Row Records buddy Michael Harris after 30 years in prison.

Related: Washington State Paid Illegal Aliens to Stay. No Wonder They're Flipping Us Off.

At the World Economic Forum — Davos, of all places — JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon told the reliably Democrat CNBC hosts that Trump had done a better job than Joe Biden, in so many words.

"Take a step back, be honest. He was kind of right about NATO, kind of right on immigration. He grew the economy quite well. Trade tax reform worked. He was right about some of China," he told the hosts, who were stunned that anyone in elite circles would say anything nice and truthful about Donald Trump's first term of office.

Advertisement

Dimon could have added that Biden is killing the engine of productivity in every country — energy usage — and that he's the avatar of the George Soros DAs who empty the jails and let crooks go free, but he didn't, at least not out loud.

Hip hop artist 50 Cent openly questioned Biden's insane immigration policy of paying illegal aliens to break into the country. He called out New York City for giving pre-paid debit cards to people who came here illegally. "WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works 🤷🏽‍♂️somebody explain. Can't explain this I'm stuck [sic] maybe TRUMP is the answer."

Mayor Adams quickly got on the phone with 50 Cent and talked him off the ledge. Adams blamed N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul for paying illegal aliens. But the debit card program is a city program, 50.

Hip hop artist Killer Mike appeared on Bill Maher's program on Friday night and was asked to endorse Biden. He couldn't do it. Instead, he asked Americans to judge the candidates for their policies instead of their party.

We The People see that blacks are finally seeing Joe Biden and his democrats for what they really are.



As hard as Bill Maher tried, even he can’t get Killer Mike to endorse Biden and he’s not the only one.



50 Cent and Snoop Dog are just a few of the millions of blacks who are… pic.twitter.com/wnhWJoaaVr — Cathlina Rivas King 🇺🇸 (@AmeraucanaLover) February 6, 2024

Killer Mike was arrested Sunday night after he won three Grammy Awards. If your mind went immediately to "Did Joe Biden have anything to do with that?" then you've also picked up on another problem with the Biden regime.

Advertisement

Related: Clueless Gavin Newsom Watches a Guy Steal in Front of His Face and Still Can't Connect the Dots

Killer Mike said his arrest was due to overzealous security at the event, who called the cops on him.

But, hey, anyone ever hear from Nakoula Basseley Nakoula recently? We hear the Benghazi terror attack patsy is out of prison now.

And it looks like some of the left's prosecutions against Trump are slowing down, too. Could the tide be turning?