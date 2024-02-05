Washington State Paid Illegal Aliens to Stay. No Wonder They're Flipping Us Off.

First, we found out that New York was giving illegal aliens pre-paid debit cards so they could enjoy themselves while breaking our laws. Now we've discovered that Washington State has been paying hundreds of millions of dollars to people who are in the country illegally. Worse, Washington State plundered its federal pandemic relief fund to give $1,000 checks to people who broke into the country. Tens of thousands received more than $3,000.

No wonder that guy flipped off the cameras as he and his gang were freed on ZERO BAIL for beating two NYPD officers in Times Square. He may as well have yelled, "SUCKERS!" as he flipped us off and collected his money.

This photo perfectly sums up Joe Biden’s America.



An illegal in our country who beat up police officers flipping off the press as he leaves the courthouse after being freed with 0 bail. pic.twitter.com/rfRUdzZKmg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 1, 2024

With these revelations, we'll likely find out that many states have been going easy on people who came into the U.S. illegally. California entices them with free money, free health care, unfettered abortions, and unquestioned trans surgeries. No wonder that gang of thugs who beat up the NYPD cops chose California as their destination.

We'll just bet that George Soros's District Attorney Alvin Bragg will go after those cop assaulters the second he wraps his Donald Trump nondisclosure agreement case with Stormy Daniels. Priorities, priorities. Democrats have an election to win, don't you know?

What makes the Washington State money give-away especially galling is that the Evergreen State kept people locked down longer, kids out of school longer, and the government wielded emergency powers longer than practically any other state in the country and now uses COVID-19 funds to spiff illegal aliens. Gov. Jay Inslee hounded restaurant owners out of business; taxing and fining them until they could no longer stay open. The owners he put out of business might need some help, but illegal aliens? They got paid to come illegally and stay.

According to the state's report, Washington gave huge sums of money out to mostly Hispanic people who were in the state illegally. The state paid "Immigrant Relief Fund granted payments of $3,075 to over 100,000 applicants" and many people received a check for $1,000.

Fox News reported that the money for Washington State's program came from the American Rescue Plan, Biden's COVID fund, and was "intended to help state and local governments with their response and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Washington state received $4.4 billion in funding overall from that program."

The Economic Policy Innovation Center (EPIC) said that $340 million "went to a program that sent $1,000 checks to illegal immigrants in the state" under a program approved by the "Washington state legislature in April 2021 that ... provided "another round of funding for undocumented Washingtonians."

The EPIC report said, "The $340 million project is categorized as a ‘cash transfer’ expenditure under the SLFRF, approved for the State of Washington. This means the Biden Administration directly subsidized ‘undocumented’ immigration under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic relief."

But the payouts are even worse than EPIC found. Seattle radio host Jason Rantz reported that the state actually paid $100 million more than that because "...that number doesn’t include all federal and state tax dollars the state said it paid to illegal immigrants."

NEW: Washington Democrats funneled hundreds of millions in tax dollars to over 100,000 illegal immigrants to circumvent the federal government.



They spent way more than a weekend report indicated.



Read 👇🏻 https://t.co/vhLdEtKtIM — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 5, 2024

Joe Biden hopes to change the American political landscape, including the makeup of Congress, by letting in millions upon millions of unknown strangers into the United States. He doesn't care who they are, where they come from, or whether they even want to be an American. He just keeps the Southern Border open to overwhelm the country.

He's spending the country into inflation, enriching our enemies, and spreading inflated dollars around to strangers.